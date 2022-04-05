Countries
parimatch grand national betting offers grand national free bet

Parimatch Grand National Betting Offers | £20 Grand National Free Bet

Updated

18 mins ago

on

Parimatch Bonus

Claim the Parimatch Grand National Betting Offer

The 2022 Grand National is less than a week away, and the nation is already starting to get excited. Everyone from experienced punters to complete novices will be placing bets before the race, and some will find themselves winning thousands. If you’re looking to bet, consider doing so at Parimatch. We’ll take a look at their great free bet bonus below.

How to Claim the Parimatch Grand National Betting Offer?

It’s exceptionally simple to get your hands on the Parimatch Grand National betting offer. Just follow the easy step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Parimatch
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £5+, at odds of evens or higher
  3. Receive £20 Free Bet

Parimatch Grand National Betting Offers: Bet £5 Get £20 in Free Bets

It’s exceptionally important to have read and understood the terms and conditions of a bonus before claiming it. Below, you can find the most important terms of the Parimatch free bet bonus.

  • No promo code required
  • Only available to those depositing using card
  • Qualifying bet must be £5+ at evens or greater
  • Receive 2 x £10 free bets

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Parimatch Grand National Betting

The Grand National is one of the most iconic races in the world, watched by people from all over the planet. The reason? It’s exceptionally exciting, plus it’s one of the most unpredictable races around.

This year, there are several horses being tipped by pundits, but the favourite is Snow Leopardess. Other horses fancied by bettors and punters alike include Any Second Now, Delta Work, Escaria Ten and Enjoy Dallen.

Regardless of who you choose to bet on, you should make sure you claim a free bet. There are many sportsbooks offering Grand National free bets, including Parimatch.

Parimatch Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Run For Your Money

If your horse doesn’t give you a run for your money, you’ll find that you receive your stake back as cash.

This means you’ll get refunded if your horse refuses or whip around at the start, fails to come out or loses all chance at the stalls.

Key T&Cs: Bets placed on Virtual Horse Racing not eligible. Only applicable to UK & Irish horse races.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Parimatch review: Should You Claim the Grand National Offer?

The Parimatch Grand National betting offer is a really nice one, so you should definitely claim it. It might not be the largest bonus around, but the free £20 you receive could be the money that wins you thousands!

To claim this bonus, head to Parimatch using a link on this page, then sign up. Then, deposit some money and place a £5 qualifying bet. You’ll then receive £20 in free bets to use throughout the sportsbook.

