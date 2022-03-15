Parimatch Cheltenham sign up offer: £30 Cheltenham free bet

Claim the Parimatch welcome offer

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins this week on Tuesday, March 15th, and Parimatch is broadcasting a most welcome £30 Cheltenham sign up offer to honour the occasion. Read on to find out more about this exclusive deal at Parimatch.

How to Claim the Parimatch Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?

Claiming the Parimatch Cheltenham sign up offer is straightforward: just follow the instructions listed below:

Click here to sign up to Parimatch Make your first deposit and bet £5 on any sports market (odds of 2.0 or greater) You will then receive 2x £10 in Cheltenham Free Bets & £10 slots credit

Parimatch Cheltenham Sign Up Offer: Bet £5 Get £30 in Bet Credits

Parimatch is broadcasting a new Cheltenham sign up offer that promises all new customers £30 in free bet credits (2x £10 free bets + £10 slots) to spend at the Cheltenham Festival beginning this Tuesday, March 15th.

Key features of this promotion have been outlined below:

New customers can claim £30 in free Cheltenham bets

Qualifying bet of £5 must be at odds of 2.0 (+)

The free bet credits are non-withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

If you’re already a Parimatch customer and have claimed the £30 Cheltenham sign up offer there are numerous other fantastic Cheltenham betting offers and free bets available at the link.

Parimatch Cheltenham Festival Betting

Every year, the Cheltenham Festival brings with it a fantastic opportunity for punters across the UK to stake and win money by betting on the world’s best horses and jockeys in each of the 28 scheduled events.

Doing so as a customer of Parimatch will enable you to wager on your selected horses for free using the £20 in free bets Cheltenham sign up offer that’s currently being broadcasted by the bookmaker.

On top of that, Parimatch will also provide each new signup with a £10 slots bonus to spend during the adverts.

Parimatch Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Parimatch Cheltenham Betting Offers – “Run For Your Money”

As a customer of Parimatch, it’s possible to get your money back if your horse either doesn’t begin or loses all chance of a victory at the start of the race – falling at the first hurdle, for example.

The bookmaker will simply refund your stake if either of the above circumstances come to pass. So, think of it as a type of insurance against arguably the worst betting outcomes at the track.

Key T&Cs: Does not include the following: Qualifying bets which are Cashed Out, or Partially Cashed Out; bets placed on Virtual Horse Racing, or bets which are placed on a ‘Guaranteed Bet’ market (The Guaranteed bet market is an extra market with a fixed win liability of £500 per horse. It is opened daily at 11.00 GMT for every UK and Irish horse race.)

Parimatch Sign Up Offer Review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

We’re big fans of the Parimatch Cheltenham sign up offer. Getting 2 x£10 free bets to spend is always a welcome addition to the arsenal at the track, and we like the fact that the bookmaker promises refunds should our backed horse(s) fail to start the race or wipe out on the first hurdle of the steeplechase.

On top of that, we also really like the layout of the site: betting lines are easy to locate; there’s a live streaming feature, and the odds are generous, which means we’re less concerned about EP vs SP.

Overall, Parimatch is undoubtedly one of the better, new betting signs to frequent during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, and you can sign up through us and claim £30 in Cheltenham sign up offers just by clicking on the link below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Sign Up Offers & Free Bets