parimatch cheltenham offer 30 cheltenham free bet for 2022 festival

Parimatch Cheltenham offer | £30 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Updated

17 mins ago

on

Flat horse racing results

This year’s Cheltenham Festival is scheduled to take place from March 15th to March 18th, so bookmakers across Great Britain have been getting into the spirit of things, broadcasting all manner of bonuses, free bets, and promotions to get gain your custom. Take a look at what Parimatch has in store for the world’s most famous track meet below.

How to Claim the Parimatch Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Parimatch Cheltenham betting offer is easy and can be done simply by following the instructions laid out below:

  1. Click here to sign up to Parimatch
  2. Deposit and place a bet of £5 on any sport with odds of 2.0 or higher
  3. You will then receive 2x £10 in Cheltenham Free Bets & £10 to spend on the slots

Parimatch Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £5 Get £30 in Bet Credits

Parimatch has a fantastic Cheltenham betting offer that’s available for all new punters, promising £30 in free bet credits (2x £10 free bets + £10 slots) to wager on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival which begins this coming Tuesday (March 15th).

The key features of this offer have been detailed below:

  • £30 in free bets for new customers
  • Qualifying bet of £5 must be at odds of 2.0 (+)
  • Free bet credits are not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

If you’ve already signed up with Parimatch and claimed the £30 in free bets Cheltenham promotion, feel free to scroll through the many other superb Cheltenham betting offers and free bets currently doing the rounds via the link.

Parimatch Cheltenham Festival Betting

The greatest jockeys, the world’s finest trainers, and the most illustrious horses will all converge on Cheltenham for the 2022 Festival next week, meaning it’s a superb opportunity for bettors up and down the UK to get involved in the action by casting bets at online sportsbooks.

There will be a total of 28 races scheduled from Tuesday, March 15th to Friday, March 18th, and signing up with Parimatch leaves you well perched to wager on all of them.

Not least because of the aforementioned betting offer that enables new customers to Parimatch to place a £5 bet on any sports market at odds of 2.0 or greater to claim £30 in free bets to spend at the races in Cheltenham (2x £10 bets + £10 slots bonus).

Parimatch also broadcasts among the best odds in the business; withdrawals are quick and easy, and there are plenty of other promotions around Cheltenham too, including a £30 free bet refund for new customers!

Screenshot 2022 03 11 at 16.05.15
Get £30 in Cheltenham Bets refunded at Parimatch

Parimatch Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Parimatch Cheltenham Betting Offers – Run For Your Money – Get your Money Back if your Horse doesn’t Run or Loses all Chance at the Start of the Race

At Parimatch, if your horse either fails to start the race or loses all chance of the victory very early on, the bookmaker will refund your stake. Think of it as a kind of insurance that protects you from a total washout at the track.

Key T&Cs: Does not include the following: Qualifying bets which are Cashed Out, or Partially Cashed Out; bets placed on Virtual Horse Racing, or bets which are placed on a ‘Guaranteed Bet’ market (The Guaranteed bet market is an extra market with a fixed win liability of £500 per horse. It is opened daily at 11.00 GMT for every UK and Irish horse race.)

Parimatch review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Parimatch looks set to be a fantastic site to sign up to and bet on the Cheltenham Festival, particularly if doing so as a new customer.

This is because it’s possible to bet £5 and get £30 in free bets, as detailed earlier. And because it’s also possible to claim a £30 bet refund on your first wager, hopefully keeping you in the game a little longer.

There are slightly fewer deals available to veteran users of the site. But, the Run For Your Money deal which promises to refund bets if a horse either a) does not start, or b) falls out of the pecking early on is certainly a top feature.

Overall, Parimatch is a bookmaker that’s best suited for newcomers during the Cheltenham Festival, and we urge you to take advantage of both the sportsbook’s deals when signing up to maximize your returns.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

