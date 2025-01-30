It is being reported that a rematch between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France is set to be the co-main event at UFC 314 in April.

UFC 314 is reportedly going to be headlined by the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 now being tipped as the co-main event bout.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France Rematch At UFC 314?

It is being widely reported that rumored that the UFC 314 co-main event will see a rematch between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Although UFC 314 does have four bouts already officially announced, neither the main event nor the co-main event have bene made official yet.

However, there have been reports circulating that Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 is set to be the co-main event on April 12. UFC 314 is set to go down at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida and this flyweight rematch would certainly serve as a fantastic co-main fight.

Although unconfirmed, the main event is rumoured to be the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch at UFC 314. If these rumors are true, then Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 serves as a fantastic co-main event to Topuria vs Volkanovski 2.

Pantoja and Kara-France first fought on The Ultimate Fighter 24 back in 2016. It was the Brazilian who got his hand raised, and who will go into a rematch in the UFC 314 co-main event as the favorite.

Kai Kara-France is currently the #4 ranked 125-pound fighter in the UFC, with Pantoja of course the reigning champion. Fingers crossed the fight gets officially announced by UFC President Dana White sooner rather than later!

Per Sources Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara France will co main UFC 314 on April 12th in Miami Florida for the UFC Flyweight championship pic.twitter.com/Ld5WB3LToz — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) January 29, 2025

Will Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 Be For The UFC Flyweight Title?

With it looking like Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France 2 could be co-headlining UFC 314, this means that the Brazilian will be putting his UFC Flyweight Title on the line in the rematch against the Kiwi.

If the UFC 314 rumors are true and this rematch co-headlines in Miami, on April 12, then Pantoja will be aiming to make a fourth successful defence of his 125-pound belt in the process.

This means that the UFC Flyweight Title will indeed be on the line for the Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France rematch at UFC 314 in April.

As previously mentioned, the fight is yet to be officially announced.

Keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement on the Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 fight. If the rumors are true and it is set to co-headline UFC 314, expect an official announcement in the next couple of weeks.

