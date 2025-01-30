UFC

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France Rematch Rumored For Co-Main Event Slot At UFC 314 In Miami

Author image
Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexandre Pantoja UFC
Alexandre Pantoja UFC

It is being reported that a rematch between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France is set to be the co-main event at UFC 314 in April.

UFC 314 is reportedly going to be headlined by the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 now being tipped as the co-main event bout.

Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France Rematch At UFC 314?

It is being widely reported that rumored that the UFC 314 co-main event will see a rematch between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.

Although UFC 314 does have four bouts already officially announced, neither the main event nor the co-main event have bene made official yet.

However, there have been reports circulating that Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 is set to be the co-main event on April 12. UFC 314 is set to go down at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida and this flyweight rematch would certainly serve as a fantastic co-main fight.

Although unconfirmed, the main event is rumoured to be the Ilia Topuria vs Alexander Volkanovski rematch at UFC 314. If these rumors are true, then Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 serves as a fantastic co-main event to Topuria vs Volkanovski 2.

Pantoja and Kara-France first fought on The Ultimate Fighter 24 back in 2016. It was the Brazilian who got his hand raised, and who will go into a rematch in the UFC 314 co-main event as the favorite with the best offshore betting sites if the bout is made official.

Kai Kara-France is currently the #4 ranked 125-pound fighter in the UFC, with Pantoja of course the reigning champion. Fingers crossed the fight gets officially announced by UFC President Dana White sooner rather than later!

Will Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 Be For The UFC Flyweight Title?

With it looking like Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France 2 could be co-headlining UFC 314, this means that the Brazilian will be putting his UFC Flyweight Title on the line in the rematch against the Kiwi.

If the UFC 314 rumors are true and this rematch co-headlines in Miami, on April 12, then Pantoja will be aiming to make a fourth successful defence of his 125-pound belt in the process.

This means that the UFC Flyweight Title will indeed be on the line for the Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France rematch at UFC 314 in April.

As previously mentioned, the fight is yet to be officially announced. If it is, don’t be surprised to see the Brazilian MMA legend listed as quite a large favorite with the best online US sportsbooks to beat his latest challenger for a second time.

Keep your eyes peeled for an official announcement on the Pantoja vs Kara-France 2 fight. If the rumors are true and it is set to co-headline UFC 314, expect an official announcement in the next couple of weeks.

Be sure to check out the various UFC betting offers and free bet deals across the SportsLens site ahead of the next big UFC pay-per-view event.

Author image
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

