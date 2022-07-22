Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Predictions and Betting Tips for UFC London

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

PADDY ‘THE BADDY’ PIMBLETT makes his third UFC ring walk at UFC London on Saturday night in a highly anticipated lightweight contest. Pimblett vs Leavitt features on the undercard of this stellar UFC event from the O2 Arena, London.

What a night we have in store in London this weekend, so ensure you don’t miss out on our exclusive betting tips, best odds and fight predictions for UFC London: Pimblett vs Leavitt. We have two exclusive tips from this cracking undercard contest for you, our valued SportsLens reader.

So without further ado, here are our Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt betting tips from UFC London this weekend!

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt 📊 Records: Paddy Pimblett (18-3) | Jordan Leavitt (10-1)

Paddy Pimblett (18-3) | Jordan Leavitt (10-1) 📅 Date: July 23rd, 2022

July 23rd, 2022 🕛 Time: Approx. 9.30pm GMT

Approx. 9.30pm GMT 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: BT Sport (UK) / ESPN (US)

BT Sport (UK) / ESPN (US) 🏟 Venue: O2 Arena, London, England, UK

O2 Arena, London, England, UK 🎲 Fight Odds: Paddy Pimblett 2/5 | Jordan Leavitt 2/1

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Betting Tip

One of the standout contests on the undercard of Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall at UFC Fight Night – London is this one. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett vs Jordan ‘The Monkey King’ Leavitt.

This evenly matched lightweight contest could well steal the show, with both men desperate to knock each other out and steal the limelight away from the main event.

In Paddy Pimblett, you have a man who hasn’t stepped a foot wrong since coming to the UFC from Cage Warriors. The former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion has moved over to the elite mixed martial artist organisation, and moved up ten-pounds to lightweight in the process.

The scouser made his UFC debut in September 2021 on the UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till undercard, winning by knockout in the very first round. The perfect debut on a huge stage for ‘The Baddy’, who also picked up a performance of the night bonus on that occasion.

Fast forward to March this year, and Pimblett claimed his second win in as many fights in the UFC, again finishing the fight inside the first round but this time via submission with a rear-naked choke. This sublime submission again earned the Liverpool man a performance of the night bonus, which he fully deserved.

Now for his next fight Pimblett faces his hardest opponent to date in Jordan Leavitt, who has only lost once inside the octagon. Pimblett is going for his third straight finish, and here at SportsLens, we think he will do just that.

Whether that be via knockout or via submission, we think the 27-year-old has the lot and will be able to break Leavitt down at his leisure and stop him whenever he wants to.

Although this is his toughest test on paper, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ seems to be the real deal. Do not be surprised if he beats Jordan Leavitt in devastating fashion, whether than by via knockout or submission.

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt betting tip: Pimblett to win via KO, TKO, DQ or Submission @ 5/6 with Betfred

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Best Bet

Our ‘Best Bet’ for the Pimblett vs Leavitt fight at UFC London on Saturday night is quite a risky one, but one which presents exceptional value to punters looking a bet on the UFC this weekend.

As we have already alluded to, we fully predict that Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett will win this fight by KO/TKO or submission. However, for our best bet selection we are going to go one further and predict when that finish will come.

Both of Pimblett’s wins inside the UFC octagon have come inside the very first round, and we see no reason why that can’t happen again this Saturday night. The former Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion has one submission and one knockout to his name since joining the UFC, and we fully expect him to make that three first round finishes come Saturday night.

This is why for our best bet we have selected Paddy Pimblett to win in Rounds 1 of this UFC lightweight contest. This can be backed at a price of around 5/2 with Betfred, which seems like sensational value considering how every fight has ended in the first round in his short but rewarding UFC career to date.

Leavitt himself will be looking for the stoppage victory and is very comfortable on the mat, but there are levels to MMA and for us here at SportsLens, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ is just levels above Jordan Leavitt which will show on Saturday night at the O2 Arena.

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt betting tip: Pimblett to win in Round 1 @ 5/2 with Betfred

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Odds

Here are the best odds available for the Pimblett vs Leavitt fight this Saturday night from UFC London. Already claimed the Pimblett vs Leavitt betting offer? Take a look and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Odds Bookmaker Paddy Pimblett 2/5 Jordan Leavitt 2/1 Draw 80/1

Tale of the Tape

Paddy Pimblett record and bio:

Nationality: English

English Date of Birth: 3rd January 1995 (27-years-old)

3rd January 1995 (27-years-old) Height: 5′ 8″

5′ 8″ Reach: 73″

73″ Total Fights: 21

21 Record: 18-3 (6 KOs, 8 submissions, 4 decisions)

Jordan Leavitt record and bio:

Nationality: American

American Date of Birth: 2nd June 1995 (27-years-old)

2nd June 1995 (27-years-old) Height: 5′ 9″

5′ 9″ Reach: 71″

71″ Total Fights: 11

11 Record: 10-1 (1 KO, 6 submissions, 3 decisions)

UFC London TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (UK): If you have BT Sport on your TV, you will be able to watch this huge UFC London card live on BT Sport, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

TV Channel (US): This UFC London card from the O2 Arena is available to US MMA fans via ESPN+.

Live stream (UK): BT Sport subscribers can also watch every kick and punch throw from UFC London this weekend on the BT Sport App.

UFC London: Main Card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (main event, heavyweight)

(main event, heavyweight) Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (co-main event, middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Krylov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light-heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light-heavyweight)

