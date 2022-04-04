Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News paddy power golf betting offers masters free bet

Paddy Power Golf Betting Offers | £50 Masters Free Bet

Updated

7 mins ago

on

Paddy Power Bonus

Claim the Paddy Power Masters Betting Offer

The Masters is the highlight of the golfing calendar and is exceptionally popular with online gamblers. Loads of wagers are placed on the tournament every year, at a selection of great sportsbooks. Once of these is Paddy Power, which is offering a great Masters bonus – find out more by reading this page.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Golf Betting Offer?

It’s incredibly easy to claim the Paddy Power Masters betting offer – just follow the step-by-step instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to Paddy Power
  2. Place a bet of £10 at odds of evens or greater
  3. If the bet loses, receive £10 cashback
  4. Repeat this for a total of 5 x £10 bets

Best Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

18+. T&Cs Apply
Claim Offer

Paddy Power Masters Betting Offers: Get £50 in Free Bets

The terms and conditions of a bonus are generally pretty boring, but it’s very important to understand them. We’ve taken a look at the terms and conditions of this bonus and summarised the main points below.

  • No promo code required
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 and at odds of evens or higher
  • Receive £10 cashback for each of your first five bets that loses
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £50 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
Place 5x£10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs) between the 1st March and 30th April, and get money back as Cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via Cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply

Paddy Power Masters Betting

The US Masters sees the world’s top golfers all converge on Augusta, ready to compete for the giant cash prize, as well as the prestigious green jacket.

This year will see a number of big names stepping out onto the course, including Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas, and maybe even Tiger Woods, although he’s not confirmed whether he’s playing quite yet.

If you’re considering a bet on the US Masters, you should head to Paddy Power, as you’ll receive 5 x £10 risk-free bets to use in the sportsbook.

Paddy Power Masters Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Paying First 10 Places

If you’re looking to bet each way on the Masters, you might have already seen that many bookies are offering extra places – including Paddy Power.

Quite simply, place an each way bet on the Masters and you’ll win back money if your chosen golfer finishes in the first 10 places.

Key T&Cs: Applies to bets placed on the tournament outright before the market is turned in-play.

Bet £10 Get 10 Free Spins

This is a bonus for those who enjoy betting on golf and playing slots. Just bet £10 on the Masters and you’ll receive 10 free spins to use on the Paddy Power Gold on Tour slot.

Each of the free spins is worth £0.10, and the jackpot of the game is huge, so you could win hundreds, or even thousands, from this bonus.

Key T&Cs: Only single bets on the Winners market for The US Masters 2022 with min odds of 2.0, will qualify.

Place an Acca, Get One Free

Thinking about placing an acca on the Masters? if so, do it at Paddy Power, as when you place one Masters acca, you’ll get another one free.

Just place an acca of up to £5 on where 2+ players will finish in the overall standings, and you’ll receive a free bet worth the same amount.

Key T&Cs: Applies to accas (2+ legs) using the Top 5, 10, 20, 30, 40 finish markets on the US Masters 2022 only.

Bet £50 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
Place 5x£10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (Evs) between the 1st March and 30th April, and get money back as Cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via Cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply

Paddy Power review: Should You Claim the Masters Offer?

We think that the Paddy Power bonus is one of the best around, so you should definitely claim it. Not only will you get up to £50 in free bets, but you’ll also find yourself betting at one of the world’s top bookies, which offers a huge range of Masters betting markets.

If you want to claim this fantastic Masters free bet bonus, head over there using one of the links on this page. You’ll then need to sign up and deposit. After this, you’ll find your first five £10 bets are refunded if they’re losing ones. It’s a great bonus that everyone should claim!

More Golf Betting Offers & Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&C's Apply **18+. UK & IRE mobile customers only. 1/5 Odds. 25+ must run for 7 places. Applies to Each-Way Market only. Race will revert to normal place terms if criteria not met. Applies to bets placed from 8 am on the day of the race. Applies to Outright Betting only. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

 

 

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens