Paddy Power faces backlash after withdrawing Best Odds Guaranteed offer from 16 racecourses

Paddy Power has infuriated horse racing bettors by withdrawing its ‘Best Odds Guaranteed’ offer from 16 racecourses.

Races that take place at Bath, Brighton, Chepstow, Doncaster, Ffos Las, Fontwell Park, Great Yarmouth, Hereford, Lingfield Park, Newcastle, Royal Windsor, Sedgefield, Southwell, Uttoxeter, Wolverhampton and Worcester will no longer feature the offer.

Best Odds Guaranteed means that if you take a price on a horse and the Starting Price (SP) is bigger, the bookmaker will pay you out at the bigger odds. For Example: If you take a price of 3/1 and the selection wins with an SP of 4/1, you are paid out at 4/1.

But in an email to customers, which has been shared on social media, Paddy Power have now restricted the offer to major racing festivals such as Cheltenham, Aintree, Punchestown and Ascot.

The Irish bookmaker is facing a backlash after dozens of disgruntled racing fans piled into the replies to register their displeasure at the news.