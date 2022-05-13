Over/Under Goals Betting Tips for Sunday: Back Our 6/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We have picked out three selections all from the Premier League ready for Sunday’s over/under goals accumulator. With a combined total odds of 6/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Saturday over/under goals accumulator, which has odds of roughly 6/1. A £10 stake would return around £70. (Odds subject to change).

Football Over/Under Goals Tips

Football Over/Under Goals Betting Tips for Saturday

West Ham vs Man City – Over 3.5 Goals @11/8 on Virgin Bet

We begin our accumulator with Sunday’s showdown at the London Stadium between European hopefuls West Ham and league leaders Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to maintain their three point cushion over Liverpool in second.

City have scored a combined 22 goals in their last five league games while conceding just two goals. Three points in London would give the Sky Blues one hand on the Premier League title, which would be their eighth in history.

West Ham snapped a five game winless streak against already-relegated side Norwich City at the weekend, but we’re expecting the visitors to dominate in a goal fest on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley – Over 2.5 goals @ 11/20 on Virgin Bet

Antonio Conte’s Spurs are fresh off the back of a thrilling 3-0 victory in the North London derby on Thursday night, and are just one point outside a Champions League spot for next season.

With two wins in their last three, all the momentum is with the hosts after a well-earned point with Liverpool and a 3-1 win at home to Leicester City.

Seven goals for Spurs in this span including four from golden boot candidate Heung-Min Son and three from talisman and skipper Harry Kane.

We’re tipping Spurs to have a successful day at home against Burnley, and continue to close the gap on Arsenal in fourth place as the Champions League spots for next season are confirmed.

Leeds United vs Brighton – Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/8 on Virgin Bet

For our final selection, we are taking a trip to Yorkshire as Leeds United host Brighton as the home side continue their relegation battle in 18th place.

Jesse Marsch’s side are in the drop zone on goal difference, but Burnley have a game in hand which means their game against Spurs could be a huge result for both sides.

We’re tipping Leeds to show exactly what they showed last season in the final third, but haven’t quite been able to replicate it this year. However, with their Premier League status on the line there’s no room for mistakes.

Combined Odds for Sunday accumulator – 6/1 on Virgin Bet