Over/Under Goals Betting Tips for Saturday: Back Our 4/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

We have picked out three selections, two from England and one from Spain, ready for Saturday’s accumulator. With a combined total odds of 4/1 on Virgin Bet, new users can also benefit from their £20 welcome bonus.

Three legs make up our Saturday over/under goals accumulator, which has odds of roughly 4/1. A £10 stake would return around £50. (Odds subject to change).

Football Over/Under Goals Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Offer: Virgin Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Virgin Bet are offering customers who yet to sign up the chance to get £20 worth of free bets upon signing up.

By staking a £10 qualifying bet , and you’ll receive £20 in free bets in return.

Just follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem yours.

Click here to sign up at Virgin Bet.

Complete all required fields and place a £10 qualifying bet.

When the bet settles, you’ll receive 2 x £10 free bets.

Already claimed Virgin Bet’s bonus? Check out some more free bets from the best betting sites.

Football Over/Under Goals Betting Tips for Saturday

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Over 2.5 Goals @17/20 on Virgin Bet

We begin our accumulator with Saturday’s FA Cup final between English juggernauts Chelsea and Liverpool, in a rematch of February’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley where Liverpool were crowned winners on penalties.

Despite a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes earlier this year, we’re backing the FA Cup final to bring out the best in both teams and see some goals flying in underneath the Wembley arch.

Liverpool are the second-highest scoring team in the Premier League this season with 89 goals, and Chelsea occupy third place with 73.

The last league meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in early January, when Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah’s early strikes were cancelled out by Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic before half-time.

We’re tipping a goal fest at Wembley on Saturday, with the last two finals seeing a combined four goals between Chelsea, Arsenal and current holders Leicester City.

Check all our betting tips for the Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final.

Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest – Under 2.5 goals @ 11/20 on Virgin Bet

Sheffield United welcome Nottingham Forest to Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon, with an even matchup guaranteed to entertain in the play-off semi-final first leg.

We’re tipping a close encounter with very few goals in it, considering recent history between the two sides. There haven’t been more than three goals in a United vs Forest showdown since September 2017, when the Reds ran away 2-1 winners at home.

Every encounter since March 2018 has been held to two goals or less, with three draws and one win each for Forest and the Blades. This season, both results finished 1-1 – most notably in early March when Ryan Yates’ 95th minute equaliser snatched a point for the visitors.

Espanyol vs Valencia – Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/8 on Virgin Bet

For our final selection, we are taking a trip to Spain where Espanyol welcome Valencia in the penultimate round of the La Liga campaign.

Saturday’s visitors have failed to score in their last two encounters and have scored just four goals in their last eight games across all competitions. As for the hosts, they have lost four out of their last five and are winless for over a month.

We really wouldn’t be surprised if this turns out to be a 0-0 or 1-1 draw, with both sides in poor form and not being able to consistently find the back of the net in recent times.

Combined Odds for Sunday accumulator – 4/1 on Virgin Bet