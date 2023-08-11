Stamford Bridge plays hosts to the pick of the gameweek one fixtures, and the Premier League returns after a short hiatus. Both of these teams desperate need to improve on their performances from last year, and we are expecting a cagey game as we offer up our Chelsea vs Liverpool picks and predictions.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Picks

Under 2.5 Goals @ + 120

Match to Be a Draw @ +260

Chelsea vs Liverpool Match Info

📅Time/Date: 12:30am (ET) – Sunday, August 13th, 2023

🎲 Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds: Chelsea +195 | Draw +260 | Liverpool +140

Chelsea vs Liverpool Pick 1: Under 2.5 Goals

As mentioned, this opening round fixture pits two of the Premier League’s biggest underachievers from last year against each other, and as a bettor that is cause for frustration.

With both sides experiencing a blip, it leaves us very little to go off in the way of form. However, two sides with vastly different makeups from last year will be raring to go and prove that 2022/23 was indeed an anomaly.

However, we expect this fixture to be characterised by cagey passages of play and plenty of stoppages, with neither team wanting to give each other an inch.

That has been the story of this fixture in recent meetings – the past six consecutive matches between these two have ended in a draw, with the previous four all ending goalless.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Pick 2: Match to be a Draw

That leads us nicely on to our second pick for Sunday’s game, which we are predicting to finish with a point-a-piece.

It is certainly no coincidence that recent meetings have ended in a draw – a run stretching back to August 2021.

They are remarkably even in terms of quality all over the pitch, and although there are plenty of Premier League newcomers who will be on show, the backbone of both sides remains the same.

An early season match-up as big as this is rare, and we think this may translate to a cagey draw.

RELATED: Best Premier League Betting Offers: $3,800 Soccer Free Bets From Top US Sportsbooks

Related Soccer Content

Best Soccer Betting Apps in USA for 2023 – Discover Top 10 Betting Apps for Soccer Ranked

Top 12 Best Offshore Sportsbooks For US Players – Trusted Offshore Sports Betting Sites

Best Sportsbooks in USA for 2023– Compare 100% Trusted Sports Betting Sites

Best Free Bets USA – Get $5000 Free in Sports Betting Bonuses