Betting tips

Our Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Picks See a Seventh Straight Share of the Spoils in This Head-to-Head

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea vs Liverpool Picks
Chelsea vs Liverpool Picks

Stamford Bridge plays hosts to the pick of the gameweek one fixtures, and the Premier League returns after a short hiatus. Both of these teams desperate need to improve on their performances from last year, and we are expecting a cagey game as we offer up our Chelsea vs Liverpool picks and predictions.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Picks

  • Under 2.5 Goals @ + 120
  • Match to Be a Draw @ +260
Chelsea vs Liverpool Match Info

📅Time/Date: 12:30am (ET) – Sunday, August 13th, 2023
🎲 Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds: Chelsea +195 | Draw +260 | Liverpool +140

Chelsea vs Liverpool Pick 1: Under 2.5 Goals

As mentioned, this opening round fixture pits two of the Premier League’s biggest underachievers from last year against each other, and as a bettor that is cause for frustration.

With both sides experiencing a blip, it leaves us very little to go off in the way of form. However, two sides with vastly different makeups from last year will be raring to go and prove that 2022/23 was indeed an anomaly.

However, we expect this fixture to be characterised by cagey passages of play and plenty of stoppages, with neither team wanting to give each other an inch.

That has been the story of this fixture in recent meetings – the past six consecutive matches between these two have ended in a draw, with the previous four all ending goalless.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Pick 2: Match to be a Draw

That leads us nicely on to our second pick for Sunday’s game, which we are predicting to finish with a point-a-piece.

It is certainly no coincidence that recent meetings have ended in a draw – a run stretching back to August 2021.

They are remarkably even in terms of quality all over the pitch, and although there are plenty of Premier League newcomers who will be on show, the backbone of both sides remains the same.

An early season match-up as big as this is rare, and we think this may translate to a cagey draw.

Author image
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
