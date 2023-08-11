The first Saturday fixture of the new Premier League season sees last season’s runners-up welcome a side who escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. In preparation for their meeting in North London, we have put together our Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest picks below.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Picks

Bukayo Saka to Have 2+ Shots and Arsenal to Win @ +243

Over 3.5 Goals @ +110

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Match Info

📅Time/Date: 08:30am (ET) – Saturday, August 12th, 2023

🎲 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Odds: Arsenal -530 | Draw +680 | Nottingham Forest +1400

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Pick 1: Saka 2+ Shots and Arsenal to Win

Despite losing in the most recent meeting between these two in the penultimate round of last season, keen observers are fully expectant of an Arsenal victory here.

A depleted Gunners side, running on fumes after mounting a fascinating challenge to Manchester City’s throne could barely muster the strength to face Forest that day.

They return with a new, improved and near-fully fit squad that should sweep aside Nottingham with little exertion, just as they did back in the repeat of this fixture in October where they registered a thumping 5-0 victory.

The odds are stacked firmly in their favour, and we are finding it hard to envisage anything but a win for the hosts here.

To bulk out our pick however, we are tipping arguably their most potent goal threat – Bukayo Saka – to register two shots on goal.

Across all competitions last season, he averaged 2.44 shots per-game and is not shy on trying his luck from distance.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Pick 2: Over 3.5 Goals

Nottingham Forest rounded off their season with a heroic last-gasp survival push, but their alarming form away from home leaves a lot to be desired.

On the road, they picked up just eight points from a possible 56, winning just once in the process. They also scored just 11 times in 19 games while conceding a total of 44 – the most allowed by any side.

The Gunners took full advantage of their inability to win away from the Midlands, steamrolling them 5-0 in the last meeting in London. They are fully equipped to inflict another dismantling here on the opening day, and Nottingham Forest simply haven’t done enough over the summer window to make us think otherwise.

With that in mind, we are expecting a convincing Arsenal victory that should see them rack up the goals.

