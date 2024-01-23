Betting

The full list of nominations were announced this week for March’s 96th Academy Awards. Join us as we run through the favorites according to the latest Oscars betting odds for 2024.

2024’s Academy Awards are expected to be dominated by Christopher Nolan’s whirlwind biopic ‘Oppenheimer,’ which chronicles the courtroom dramas and internal conflicts of the so-called ‘father of the atomic bomb,’ J. Robert Oppenheimer.

It leads the way with 13 nominations, leaving it just one shy of being the most nominated film in Oscars history (Titanic).

Elsewhere, Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ earned the famed filmmaker his 10th nomination for Best Director, and the sobering three-and-a-half hour epic of America’s bloody history with its indigenous people was nominated for 10 awards overall.

High-profile snubs in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories have stolen the headlines, with Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ brought-to-life and Leonardo DiCaprio’s visceral portrayal of bumbling villain Ernest Bukrhart both ignored by the Academy.

2024 Oscars Betting Odds – Best Picture

  • Oppenheimer -1000
  • Poor Things +1400
  • The Holdovers +1400
  • Killers of the Flower Moon +2500
  • Anatomy of a Fall +3300
  • American Fiction +4000
  • The Zone of Interest +4000
  • Barbie +5000
  • Past Lives +6600
  • Maestro +6600

As mentioned, ‘Oppenheimer’ is widely predicted to be the film to beat across a multitude of categories, not least the ‘big one.’ Current odds across US betting sites have Christopher Nolan’s gut-wrenching historical drama as short as -1000 in the latest Oscars Best Picture odds.

‘Oppenheimer’ has already collected Best Picture accolades at the Golden Globes and the Critics’ Choice – both of which typically serve as precursors in awards season to the eventual Oscar winner.

The next-best in the current market sees Yorgos Lanthimos’ predictably eccentric ‘Poor Things,’ starring Emma Stone, go toe-to-toe with Alexander Payne’s first motion picture in five years – ‘The Holdovers’ – which achieves the melancholic humour of cinema in years-gone-by.

Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is expected to play a bigger role in smaller categories despite its success at the box office, while French legal drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ follows the recent trend of international films getting the nod, although surpassing the heavyweights this year appears a tall order.

More than four in five Best Picture winners throughout Oscars history often win in other main categories, i.e Best Director and Best Actor/Best Actress. With ‘Oppenheimer’ strongly favored to pick up awards in both, this could be a telltale sign of its seemingly inevitable Best Picture grab.

2024 Oscars Betting Odds – Best Actor

  • Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) -250
  • Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) +200
  • Bradley Cooper (Maestro) +900
  • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) +2500
  • Colman Domingo (Rustin) +3300

After years spent as a noteworthy supporting actor across several Nolan pictures, Cillian Murphy was rewarded for biding his time and was granted the lead in ‘Oppenheimer.’

His portrayal of the titular character and real-life astrophysicist drew an eery likeness. He captured the solitude and emotional conflict that comes with using one’s life work to develop a deadly weapon. It is no surprise to see him tipped as the favorite for Best Actor according to the latest Oscars betting odds.


Bradley Cooper has emerged as an ‘outsider-to-watch’ after starring in and directing ‘Maestro’ – a biographical romantic telling of the life of American composer Leonard Bernstein. Paul Giamatti still ranks above him by most offshore sportsbooks‘ estimations however, after his role as a universally disliked professor who changes his curmudgeonly ways in the heart-warming ‘The Holdovers’.

The biggest surprise following the nomination announcements was Leonardo DiCaprio being snubbed for his role in ‘Killer of the Flower Moon.’

2024 Oscars Betting Odds – Best Actress

  • Emma Stone (Poor Things) -138
  • Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) +100
  • Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall) +2000
  • Carey Mulligan (Maestro) +2000
  • Anette Bening (Nyad) +2500

As for the latest Oscars Best Actress odds, Emma Stone has emerged as the strong favorite for her performance as a lab-created sexual primitive, Bella Baxter. A physical and decidedly off-the-wall role to attempt play, Stone has been hailed for what many are calling her ‘best yet.’

Elsewhere, Lily Gladstone is undoubtedly a strong rival after stealing the limelight in a film brimming with Oscar-winning talent, including DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro. Her subtle showstopper as a misguided, manipulated wealthy ingenious woman has a naturalism that this category has lacked in recent years – certainly one to watch.

Twitter’s reaction to Margot Robbie being snubbed for her role as the lead in the year’s highest-grossing film, ‘Barbie’, has been monumental, with the Academy Awards being criticised for its bias towards dramatic genres.

