Osasuna vs Villarreal top five betting offers and free bets for La Liga match

Osasuna will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Villarreal in the Spanish league on Saturday afternoon.

Osasuna vs Villarreal free bets and betting offers

Looking for an Osasuna vs Villarreal free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the La Liga game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Osasuna vs Villarreal odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Osasuna 7/2 Draw 21/10 Villarreal 19/20

How to claim an Osasuna vs Villarreal free bet

Claiming the Osasuna vs Villarreal free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at El Sadar Stadium for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Osasuna vs Villarreal free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the La Liga clash between Osasuna vs Villarreal.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Osasuna vs Villarreal betting tips and prediction

The home side are in disappointing form right now and they have picked up just two wins from their last six league matches. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction from the players here and it remains to be seen whether Osasuna can extend their impressive run of form against Villarreal with a home win.

The hosts have managed to pick up two consecutive wins against Villarreal and they will be fairly confident of getting something out of this contest.

However, the visitors are undefeated in ten of their last eleven matches in the Spanish league and they have picked up four wins from their last five league matches.

Both teams are capable of grinding out all three points here and it remains to be seen who comes out on top eventually.

Osasuna vs Villarreal betting tips: Villarreal win @ 19/20 with bet365