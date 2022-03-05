Osasuna vs Villarreal live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Villarreal will be looking to continue their impressive winning run when they take on Osasuna in the Spanish league on Saturday afternoon.

Osasuna vs Villarreal live stream

Osasuna vs Villarreal Preview

The visitors have picked up four wins from their last five league matches and they will be looking to close in on the European qualifying positions with an important away win. Meanwhile, Osasuna are 11th in the league table and they have lost their last two league matches. The home side will be desperate to bounce back strongly and it remains to be seen whether the players can step up and produce an important performance here. Osasuna have managed to beat Villarreal in their last two meetings and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this contest. Villarreal are undoubtedly the better side on paper and they will be looking to take advantage of the home side’s recent inconsistencies here.

When does Osasuna vs Villarreal kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Osasuna vs Villarreal kicks off at 13:00 pm BST, on the 5th of March, at the El Sadar Stadium.

Osasuna vs Villarreal Team News

Osasuna team news

The home side will be without the services of Jesus Areso because of an injury.

Osasuna predicted line-up vs Villarreal: Herrera; Vidal, D Garcia, Cruz, Sanchez; Moncayola, Torro, Brasanac; K Garcia, Budimir, R Garcia

Villarreal team news

Meanwhile, Villarreal are without Francis Coquelin, Ruben Pena and Gerard Moreno because of injuries.

Villarreal predicted line-up vs Osasuna: Rulli; Aurier, Torres, Albiol, Estupinan; Parejo, Capoue; Pino, Lo Celso, Chukwueze; Danjuma