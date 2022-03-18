Osasuna vs Levante live stream: How to watch La Liga for free

Osasuna will look to bounce back from their recent run of disappointing results with a win over Levante in the Spanish league this weekend.

Osasuna vs Levante live stream

Osasuna vs Levante Preview

The home side have picked up just two wins from the last six league matches and they were beaten by Barcelona in their last outing. They are currently 11th in the league table and it remains to be seen whether they can get back into the top half with a win here. Meanwhile, the visitors are at the bottom of the league table but they have shown some improvement in recent weeks. Levante are unbeaten in four of the last five league matches and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off an upset here.

When does Osasuna vs Levante kick-off?

The La Liga clash between Osasuna vs Levante kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 19th of March, at El Sadar Stadium.

Osasuna vs Levante Team News

Osasuna team news

Jesus Areso is ruled out with an injury.

Osasuna predicted line-up vs Levante: Herrera; Vidal, Aridane, Cruz, Cote; Torres, Moncayola, Brasanac, R Garcia; Budimir, Avila

Levante team news

Carlos Clerc, Jose Luis Morales and Shkodran Mustafi, Oscar Duarte and Jorge de Frutos are all sidelined with injuries. Levante predicted line-up vs Osasuna: Cardenas; Rober, Vezo, Caceres; Miramon, Pepelu, Melero, Son; Cantero, Marti, Bardhi