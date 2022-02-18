Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back this weekend when they lock horns with Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium.

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 4:15 pm BST, El Sadar

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat against Levante in the La Liga in midweek. Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half but Gonzalo Melero provided the decisive goal in the 54th minute to earn his side a memorable victory.

With this latest defeat, Diego Simeone’s side have slipped out of the top four with Barcelona now ahead of them in the table.

The Rojiblancos also slumped to a 4-2 loss at Barcelona earlier this month. They are now fifth in the league standings, having secured 39 points from 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Osasuna will enter Saturday’s clash on the back of a 3-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano. Los Rojillos struck twice in the first half through Jon Moncayola and Ruben Garcia. While Kike Garcia also earned his name on the scoresheet to claim a comfortable victory for the away side.

Osasuna have now won three of their last five league encounters. They are currently ninth in the La Liga table, with 32 points from 24 matches.

We are backing Atletico Madrid to claim full points from this match.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Atletico Madrid @ 21/20 with LiveScore Bet.

