Home News osasuna vs atletico madrid prediction la liga betting tips odds and free bet

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

Updated

12 hours ago

on

Atletico Madrids Antonie Griezzmann UCL BTTS Tips

Atletico Madrid will be looking to bounce back this weekend when they lock horns with Osasuna at the El Sadar Stadium. 

Match Info Date: 19th February 2022

Kick-off: 4:15 pm BST, El Sadar



Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid fell to a shocking 1-0 defeat against Levante in the La Liga in midweek. Both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half but Gonzalo Melero provided the decisive goal in the 54th minute to earn his side a memorable victory.

With this latest defeat, Diego Simeone’s side have slipped out of the top four with Barcelona now ahead of them in the table.

The Rojiblancos also slumped to a 4-2 loss at Barcelona earlier this month. They are now fifth in the league standings, having secured 39 points from 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Osasuna will enter Saturday’s clash on the back of a 3-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano. Los Rojillos struck twice in the first half through Jon Moncayola and Ruben Garcia. While Kike Garcia also earned his name on the scoresheet to claim a comfortable victory for the away side.

Osasuna have now won three of their last five league encounters. They are currently ninth in the La Liga table, with 32 points from 24 matches.

We are backing Atletico Madrid to claim full points from this match.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid Prediction: Osasuna 1-2 Atletico Madrid @ 21/20 with LiveScore Bet



Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid betting tips

Atletico Madrid are likely to be under pressure after they suffered a humiliating 1-0 loss against Levante in midweek. This is their seventh defeat of the season and the Indians are now fifth in the La Liga table.

Diego Simeone’s side have spectacularly failed in the defense of their league crown as they are now 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

However, they will be looking to bounce back strongly this weekend in the Spanish top-flight.

And considering their squad quality, they should get a victory on Saturday. However, they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet as they haven’t managed it in their previous seven matches in all competitions.

So we are backing both teams to score on Saturday at the El Sadar Stadium.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid betting tips: Both Teams To Score @ 1/1 with LiveScore Bet.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid match odds

Osasuna @ 13/5 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 9/4 with LiveScore Bet

Atletico Madrid @ 21/20 with LiveScore Bet 

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 39/29 with LiveScore Bet

Under 2.5 goals @ 13/19 with LiveScore Bet

Osasuna vs Atletico Madrid free bet

With LiveScore Bet, you can enjoy the amazing offer of Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets.

