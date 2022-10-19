Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have an NBA Eastern Conference matchup Wednesday night between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Betting Picks
- Cade Cunningham Over 22.5 points @ +104 with BetOnline
- Franz Wagner Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +132 with BetOnline
- Jalen Suggs Under 12.5 points @ -109 with BetOnline
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Cade Cunningham Over 22.5 points @ +104 BetOnline
Cunningham has struggled a bit during the preseason but averaged 21.5 points per game in 2022, and this should be his breakout season. Last season the Magic allowed a 15th-best effective field goal percentage, and Cunningham should light them up at home tonight. He led the Pistons in usage and should have the ball in his hands enough to cover the spread.
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Franz Wagner Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +132 BetOnline
That seems like a price for a guy averaging 1.5 made triples during his rookie season. Wagner made 35% of his nearly four triple attempts per contest last season and should be good to go for this prop. Teams connected on 36.2 percent of their three-point attempts, and I expect Orlando to give Wagner the green light and let a few long-balls fly tonight.
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Player Prop Bets Pick 3: Jalen Suggs Under 12.5 points @ -109 BetOnline
Suggs injured his leg just over one week ago, and while he should suit up, he’ll likely be on a minutes restriction and won’t get enough of a run to exceed the total. Last season Suggs shot a measly 21 percent from downtown, which doesn’t bode well in today’s run-and-gun NBA. The leg will slow Suggs down, and he’ll end this contest under the total.
