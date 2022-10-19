Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The new NBA season continues tonight as the Detroit Pistons welcome the Orlando Magic to Little Caesars Arena. Here is how you can watch the Magic vs Pistons game for free via our NBA live stream.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream Preview

Orlando Magic are underdogs here but they are coming into the game off the back of a 23.3% win ratio when the betting underdog last season. Last season the Detroit Pistons were 3-1 against the Magic, as well as winning 102-86 during the off-season in the NBA Summer League.

The Magic had a poor season last time out, finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. However, the good news for Orlando fans is that they have bolstered their roster by adding multiple pieces, as well as getting the first 2022 NBA Draft pick.

The Magic selected Paolo Banchero out of Duke with their Draft first pick, as they hope he can carry them to a better regular season this time around. The Magic struggled offensively the most last season, but watch for Jalen Suggs and Banchero, as these two young stars will be looking to carry more of the load going forward this season.

For the Detroit Pistons, they look to have much more strength in depth that they did last season. Despite having a 3-1 record against the magic, the Pistons finished 15th in the Eastern Conference. They got the fifth draft pick and selected Jaden Ivey to bolster their offense this season.

Although the Pistons were poor offensively, they were arguably worse defensively. Detroit surrendered 122.5 points per game on average last season, which was the 22nd most in the NBA. They struggled to stop almost any team with a decent offense, which is why they had such a poor term last time out.

Both of these sides will be hopeful of improving on their poor season last year. It’s certainly a tight game here and a tough one to call on the moneyline.

