Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo headlines this weekend in Australia in an undefeated world cruiserweight title match-up. Check out our preview, fight prediction and much more ahead of Sunday’s intriguing main event between the Aussie hero and the Italian challenger.

Neither man has lost a fight in their professional boxing career to date, with something having to give this time. Jai Opetaia is widely regarded as the best cruiserweight on the planet, but can he add another highlight-reel knockout to his impressive resumé?

SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you all you need to know when it comes to the Opetaia vs Squeo cruiserweight dust-up this weekend.

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo Preview

Boxing fans are in for a treat this weekend as Jai Opetaia returns for his next fight against the unbeaten challenger Claudio Squeo.

The fight is set to take place on the Gold Coast in Australia, meaning US fight fans can tune in and watch Opetaia vs Squeo early on Sunday morning with their breakfast.

Not only is this a clash between two unbeaten cruiserweights, but it is also a world title fight. Jai Opetaia puts his Ring Magazine & IBF World Cruiserweight Titles on the line against the 17-0 Italian challenger.

Opetaia is widely regarded as the best 200-pound fighter on the planet. He is up there as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world now, and is fully expected to dispatch of Squeo with relative ease this weekend in his latest world title defense.

Standing in his way is Claudio Squeo, who has never tasted defeat in the professional boxing ring. That being said, his record looks padded and on paper there seems to be levels between the two combatants.

This fight is one of three world title fight main events this weekend in the boxing world. Junto Nakatani vs Ryosuke Nishida and Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin de los Santos go down this weekend, as does the Fabio Wardley vs Justis Huni heavyweight fight on UK shores.

Although there are other fights on this weekend, Jai Opetaia is worth watching no matter who he faces. Blink and you’ll miss it as Opetaia looks to add another highlight-reel knockout to his ever-growing resumé.

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo Prediction

Anything other than a 22nd Jai Opetaia knockout victory this weekend will be somewhat underwhelming in the unbeaten Aussie’s next Ring Magazine & IBF World Cruiserweight Title defense.

Yes, Claudio Squeo is an unbeaten fighter and perhaps an unknown quantity, but he looks levels below Opetaia. On the surface, the 27-0 cruiserweight king should dispatch of Squeo within the first half of the fight.

Opetaia has shown that he is a spiteful puncher with dynamite in both hands. As soon as he lands clean on the whiskers of the Italian challenger, it could be lights out for Squeo.

Expect Opetaia to take a round or two at the beginning of the contest to see what is coming his way, before being let of the lead and unleashing a powerful, accurate and quick barrage of clubbing shots.

Here at SportsLens, we forsee a world in which Jai Opetaia ends this fight almost whenever he wants to. As soon as he steps his foot on the gas and backs Squeo up, it will be hard work for the challenger to survive.

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Jain Opetaia to WIN via KNOCKOUT in Rounds 1-4

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo: Fight Info

🥊 Fight: Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo 📊 Records: Opetaia (27-0, 21 KO’s) | Squeo (17-0, 9 KO’s)

Opetaia (27-0, 21 KO’s) | Squeo (17-0, 9 KO’s) 📅 Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 8.00am ET

Approx. 8.00am ET 🏆 Titles: Ring Magazine & IBF World Cruiserweight Titles

Ring Magazine & IBF World Cruiserweight Titles 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Gold Coast Convention Centre | Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia

What Time Is The Opetaia vs Squeo Fight At?

The Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo fight is set to get underway at approximately 12.00pm local (UTC) time.

This means that US fight fans have the joy of being able to watch this world cruiserweight dust-up early on Sunday morning.

UTC is four hours ahead of ET, meaning that the estimated ring walk for Opetaia vs Squeo will be around 8.00am for fight fans in America. The undercard action is set to get underway at approximately 4.00am (ET).

DAZN is the place to watch the Opetaia vs Squeo fight and undercard action this week in over 200 countries worldwide. It is available as part of your regular DAZN subscription and doesn’t require any additional pay-per-view costs.

Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds Jai Opetaia vs Claudio Squeo Cruiserweight 12 Ben Mahoney vs Eddy Colmenares Super-Welterweight 10 Tyler Blizzard vs Rocky Ogden Featherweight 10 Danny Keating vs Blake Minto Welterweight 10 Conor Wallace vs Dylan Colin Light-Heavyweight 8 Max McIntyre vs Ricia Warren Super-Middleweight 8 Mariah Turner vs Jaala Tomat Featherweight 8 Austin Aokuso vs Ikenna Enyi Light-Heavyweight 6 Xavier Fletcher vs Alivereti Dodomo Super-Middleweight 5 Teremoana Jnr vs Jaipal Singh Heavyweight 4 Matt Floyd vs Jack Gregory Cruiserweight 4

Opetaia vs Squeo: Tale of the Tape

Jai Opetaia Nationality Australian Age 29 Height 6’2″ Reach 76″ Stance Southpaw Total Fights 27 Record 27-0 (21 KO’s)

Claudio Squeo Nationality Italian Age 34 Height 5’10” Reach ? Stance Orthodox Total Fights 17 Record 17-0 (9 KO’s)