Claim up to $5,550 in Open golf free bets ahead of the 151st renewal of the fourth and final major of the season. You can then use these betting offers to place your 2023 Open golf bets as the action gets underway on Thursday July 20.



Plus, you can also use these US offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state if you are living in an area that’s currently illegal to bet on . Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your golf betting.

Best US Sports Betting Sites for 2023 Open Golf Betting

BetOnline – Open golf betting in the US & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and golf odds for the 2023 Open Championship

BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Open Championship

MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and golf odds ahead of the 2023 Open golf

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

US Sports Betting Update for 2023 Open Golf Championship



Across the US, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in others.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on golf in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early golf prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for golf bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool (England) in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US golf betting sites.

How To Bet on The Open Golf in ANY US State



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your 2023 Open golf bets

When is the Open Championship 2023?

⛳️ Event: 151st Open Championships

151st Open Championships 📅 Date: Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23

Thursday July 20 till Sunday July 23 🕛 Opening Tee Time: Approx. 7am local time

Approx. 7am local time 🏆 2022 Winner: Cameron Smith (-20)

Cameron Smith (-20) 📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports /ESPN



Sky Sports /ESPN 🏟 Venue: Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England

Royal Liverpool, Hoylake | Merseyside, England 🎲 The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler +550 | McIlroy +650 | Rahm +1200 | Smith +1800

Open Golf Betting in ANY US State with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.



It’s the 151st Open Championship – the fourth and final golfing major of the season – this week.

The action from the Royal Liverpool golf course gets going on Thursday July 20 and runs to Sunday July 23.

Last year we saw Aussie Cameron Smith win the Claret Jug to become only the fifth player from Down Under to win the big UK golfing major.

LIV golfer Smith is back to defend his title and if successful will become the first player since Padraig Harrington (2007 & 2008) to win the Open in back-to-back years.

Smith will also be trying to emulate Tiger Woods, who won the Open in 2005 and 2006, with Woods having won the first of those – like Smith – at St Andrews and then followed-up at Royal Liverpool.

2022 Masters winners Scottie Scheffler is one of the big betting favourites to win this event for the first time, while last week’s Scottish Open winner Rory McIlory will be popular too. The last time the event was played at Royal Liverpool (2014) a certain McIlroy took the honours.

How To Get a Open Golf Free Bet in US



If you want to get in on the 2023 Open golf betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended golf sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 Open golf with these betting offers.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for 2023 Open betting

1. BetOnline Open Golf Free Bets: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of golf markets, that include the upcoming 2023 Open – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the 151st Open and also use to bet in ANY US State or Canada.

2. BetUS Open Golf Free Bets: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for 2023 Open golf betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Open bets on July 20-23, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow Open Golf Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including golf so betting on the 2023 Open is simple.

There is also a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% to look out for – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie Open Golf Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your 2023 Open golf betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the golf.

5. Everygame Open Free Bets: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and golf fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the 2023 Open Championship, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

2023 Open Championship Golf Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Open golf odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US:

Scottie Scheffler +550

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1200

Cameron Smith +1800

Brooks Koepka +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2000

Rickie Fowler +2200

Xander Schauffele +2250

Dustin Johnson +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3200

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Tony Finau +5000

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Other Content You May Like