Super Bowl LVII will see the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, the Eagles will take the field in their familiar green home jerseys, while the Chiefs will sport their white away jerseys. But, did you know that only 20 of the 56 Super Bowl champions have worn non-white jerseys? That’s just 36% of the winners!

Out of those 20, six wore blue, six wore red, four wore green and four wore black. The Eagles are hoping to become the fifth team in green to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020, they wore their famous red jerseys and the Eagles did it in green in 2018. So both teams have bucked the trend, and the Eagles will be hoping to do so again on Sunday.

White is Lucky for Most

Is white really lucky? While some may believe so, the statistics don’t necessarily support that notion. Of course, there are many factors that go into winning a Super Bowl, and what a team wears is likely not one of them. However, in some cultures white is considered lucky. In India, white is seen as a symbol of good luck, and even in Western culture, white is worn at weddings as it is considered to bring good luck to the newlyweds.

Super Bowl jersey colors:#Eagles in green#Chiefs in white pic.twitter.com/lhhivqMu48 — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@ChiefsMMZ) February 2, 2023

Despite the non-white jersey statistic, the Eagles are currently favored by 1.5 points with top US sportsbooks. But, maybe these odds-makers haven’t heard about the non-white jersey trend! Who knows, maybe the Eagles’ green jerseys will give them the good luck they need to secure the win.

It will be exciting to see which team comes out on top in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles have a strong defense and a potent passing attack, but the Chiefs boast one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This year’s Super Bowl promises to be a battle of two talented and well-coached teams. The Eagles will look to control the tempo of the game with their ground attack, while the Chiefs will look to strike quickly through the air.

Whether it’s the team in white or the team in green that emerges victorious, it is sure to be a scintillating occasion.