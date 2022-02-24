Things are not going to be easy for Atalanta who face Olympiacos tonights with a 2-1 lead.
Match Info: Date: 24th February 2022
Kickoff: 17:45 PM BST
Olympiacos v Atalanta Prediction
While Atalanta won the first leg of the Europa League knockout round 2-1 in Bergamo, La Dea weren’t exactly a treat to watch. The backline has shown some vulnerability in recent times.
Therefore, the Greek giants will be eager to take advantage of the situation and make history in the process.
Atalanta lost 1-0 to Fiorentina in their recent league outing. The result means that they might find it hard to return to Champions League next season. Due to this, the Bergamo club needs to go all the way in the competition.
Olympiacos on the other hand, have struggled in Europe of late, winning just once in 22 games where they lost the away leg.
While Atalanta have not been at their best this season, we expect them to give a good account of their credentials. This is a team that thrives in big games. Moreover, Atalanta really need to go all the way in the Europa League.
We expect Atalanta to win the game but it will be a hard fought affair.
Olympiacos v Atalanta Prediction: Olympiacos 1-2 Atalanta @ 6/5 with William Hill.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Olympiacos v Atalanta Betting Tips
Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.
Olympiacos v Atalanta Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 17/16.
Olympiacos v Atalanta Betting Odds
Match Winner
Olympiacos @ 12/5 with William Hill
Draw @ 12/5 with William Hill
Atalanta @ 6/5 with William Hill
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 17/16
Under 2.5 @ 13/15
