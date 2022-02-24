Things are not going to be easy for Atalanta who face Olympiacos tonights with a 2-1 lead.

Match Info: Date: 24th February 2022

Kickoff: 17:45 PM BST

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Olympiacos v Atalanta Prediction

While Atalanta won the first leg of the Europa League knockout round 2-1 in Bergamo, La Dea weren’t exactly a treat to watch. The backline has shown some vulnerability in recent times.

Therefore, the Greek giants will be eager to take advantage of the situation and make history in the process.

Atalanta lost 1-0 to Fiorentina in their recent league outing. The result means that they might find it hard to return to Champions League next season. Due to this, the Bergamo club needs to go all the way in the competition.

Olympiacos on the other hand, have struggled in Europe of late, winning just once in 22 games where they lost the away leg.

While Atalanta have not been at their best this season, we expect them to give a good account of their credentials. This is a team that thrives in big games. Moreover, Atalanta really need to go all the way in the Europa League.

We expect Atalanta to win the game but it will be a hard fought affair.

Olympiacos v Atalanta Prediction: Olympiacos 1-2 Atalanta @ 6/5 with William Hill.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Olympiacos v Atalanta free bets

Find out where to watch the Olympiacos v Atalanta live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Olympiacos v Atalanta Betting Tips

Five of the last seven games between these two sides have seen less than three goals scored and we predict another closely fought encounter.

Olympiacos v Atalanta Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 17/16.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Olympiacos v Atalanta Betting Odds

Match Winner

Olympiacos @ 12/5 with William Hill

Draw @ 12/5 with William Hill

Atalanta @ 6/5 with William Hill

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 17/16

Under 2.5 @ 13/15

Olympiacos v Atalanta Free Bet

Livescore Bet are offering new customers free Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

How to claim the Livescore Bet sign-up offer: