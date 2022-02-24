Olympiacos v Atalanta betting offer: Europa League free bets

Things are not going to be easy for Atalanta who face Olympiacos tonights with a 2-1 lead.

While Atalanta won the first leg of the Europa League knockout round 2-1 in Bergamo, La Dea weren’t exactly a treat to watch. The backline has shown some vulnerability in recent times.

Therefore, the Greek giants will be eager to take advantage of the situation and make history in the process.

Atalanta lost 1-0 to Fiorentina in their recent league outing. The result means that they might find it hard to return to Champions League next season. Due to this, the Bergamo club needs to go all the way in the competition.

Olympiacos on the other hand, have struggled in Europe of late, winning just once in 22 games where they lost the away leg.

While Atalanta have not been at their best this season, we expect them to give a good account of their credentials. This is a team that thrives in big games. Moreover, Atalanta really need to go all the way in the Europa League.

We expect Atalanta to win the game but it will be a hard fought affair.

