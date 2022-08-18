Countries
Home News oleksandr usyk vs anthony joshua 2 betting trends stats and best bets

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Betting Trends, Stats and Best Bets

Updated

3 hours ago

on

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua

The biggest fight of 2022 is almost upon us. Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to meet in the Saudi Arabian desert Saturday night, in what promises to be a magnanimous event.

After weeks of build up, tough training camps and speculation, the fight is on. Both men are full of belief that they will overcome one another and solidify themselves as the number one heavyweight in the sport of boxing. Joshua is the challenger, Usyk the champion, who will come out on top?

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from Saudi Arabia this weekend. Also be sure to check out our predictions and betting tips ahead of this highly anticipated mega-fight in the heavyweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Best Bets

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Preview

Without a doubt the biggest fight in the heavyweight division this year, as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua clash for the second time in their highly anticipated rematch for the WBA-Super, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles.

Usyk won the first fight with relative ease. Joshua did pick up a few rounds and Usyk’s face was marked up after the fight, but it is safe to say that Usyk was never really in trouble and coasted to a unanimous decision victory on all three judges scorecards.

The challenger comes in after changing up his training team for this rematch. The 32-year-old has brought in legendary trainer Robert Garcia to help ‘AJ’ overcome his Ukrainian rival. Joshua was previously trained by Robert McCracken, but the pair parted ways after Joshua’s defeat last September to Usyk.

Both fighters have impressive resumés, with Usyk beating all of the best cruiserweights in the world before stepping up and defeating Joshua. The Brit also has a great record, with wins over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Kubrat Pulev and Joseph Parker.

It promises to be a tremendous fight between two of the best heavyweights in the sport of boxing, so who will walk away victorious from the desert this weekend?

Oleksandr Usyk Stats

Oleksandr Usyk has had 19 professional fights. He has won all of them. Of his 19 wins, 13 have come inside the scheduled distance. He won all four belts at cruiserweight and currently has three of the heavyweight world titles.

Opponent Method of victory/defeat Date
Anthony Joshua WIN – Unanimous Decision 25th September 2021
Derek Chisora WIN – Unanimous Decision 31st October 2020
Chazz Witherspoon WIN – RTD Round 7 12th October 2019
Tony Bellew WIN – TKO Round 8 10th November 2018
Murat Gassiev WIN – Unanimous Decision 21st July 2018
Mairis Briedis WIN – Unanimous Decision 27th January 2018
Marco Huck WIN – TKO Round 10 9th September 2017
Michael Hunter WIN – Unanimous Decision 8th April 2017
Thabiso Mchunu WIN – KO Round 9 17th December 2016
Krzysztof Glowacki WIN – Unanimous Decision 17th September 2016

Anthony Joshua Stats

Anthony ‘AJ’ Joshua has had 26 professional fights. He has won 24 of these, losing only two. Of his 24 wins, 22 have come inside the scheduled distance. His two defeats have come to Andy Ruiz (TKO Round 7) and Oleksandr Usyk (Unanimous decision).

Opponent Method of victory/defeat Date
Oleksandr Usyk LOSS – Unanimous Decision 25th September 2021
Kubrat Pulev WIN – KO Round 9 12th December 2020
Andy Ruiz 2 WIN – Unanimous Decision 7th December 2019
Andy Ruiz 1 LOSS – TKO Round 7 1st June 2019
Alexander Povetkin WIN – TKO Round 7 22nd September 2018
Joseph Parker WIN – Unanimous Decision 31st March 2018
Carlos Takam WIN – TKO Round 10 28th October 2017
Wladimir Klitschko WIN – TKO Round 11 29th April 2017
Eric Molina WIN – TKO Round 3 10th December 2016
Dominic Breazeale WIN – TKO Round 7 25th June 2016

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Betting Trends

Saturday’s huge heavyweight boxing extravaganza is sure to be a memorable one.

Both men have been out of the ring for 11 months, with their last fight being against each other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 25th September 2021. Usyk won the first fight, so Joshua has a lot of work to do for the rematch on Saturday night in Jeddah.

The bookies are slightly siding with the champion and fully expect the pound-for-pound king to take care of ‘AJ’. Looking at the pairs last few fights and how they have ended, here are some potential trends and tells as to how the fight may play out, as well as odds on these potential outcomes.

Joshua has won 22 of his 24 victorious fights by knockout and has only won on points on two occasions. Joshua to finish Usyk can be backed at 13/5 with 888Sport.

Usyk has claimed nine of his 13 stoppage victories in the second half of the fight. Usyk clearly carries heavy artillery, especially now he looks a bit heavier. Usyk to finish Joshua in Rounds 7-12 can be backed at 10/3 with 888Sport.

As both men carry a huge amount of power, it isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that both men hit the canvas at some stage in the fight. Joshua has been on the deck before, and Usyk has show vulnerability to the body on a few occasions too. Both fighters to get knocked down can be backed at 15/4 with 888Sport.

Anthony Joshua has been knocked down five times in total in his professional boxing career. Joshua wilted to the canvas four times against Andy Ruiz, and once against Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua beat Klitschko despite being knocked down, so he clearly has the minerals to bite down on his gumshield and turn the tide. ‘AJ’ to get knocked down and win can be backed at 9/1 with 888Sport.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Best Bets

Tale of the Tape

Oleksandr Usyk record and bio:

  • Nationality: Ukrainian
  • Date of Birth: 17th January 1987 (35-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 3″
  • Reach: 78″
  • Total Fights: 19
  • Record: 19-0 (13 KOs)

Anthony Joshua record and bio:

  • Nationality: English
  • Date of Birth: 15th October 1989 (32-years-old)
  • Height: 6′ 6″
  • Reach: 82″
  • Total Fights: 26
  • Record: 24-2 (22 KOs)

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker
Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 888Sport logo
Anthony Joshua 7/4 888Sport logo
Draw 16/1 888Sport logo

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

