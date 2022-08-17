Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight: Date, Time, Venue and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Arguably the best fighter on the planet pound-for-pound and the former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk faces Anthony Joshua on August 20th. The fight this Saturday is taking place in the Middle-East in the Saudi Arabia desert.

Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of his three world heavyweight titles in Jeddah this weekend. If you fancy a bet on the fight, be sure to check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night.

Who knows what will happen between now and fight night, but the fight is really catching the imagination of the world boxing public with just a few days to go until the heavyweight showdown commences.

Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight

Oleksandr Usyk aims to make a successful first defence of his WBO, IBF and WBA-Super world heavyweight titles. The 35-year-old takes on British heavyweight rival, Anthony Joshua, at the magnificent Jeddah Super Dome. This is Usyk’s first fight in the Middle-East in his professional boxing career.

So far, both Usyk and Joshua have been cool, calm and collected ahead of their super-fight this weekend. Usyk epitomizes class, and although he is quiet and doesn’t trash talk, do not let that fool you for how much of an animal the Ukrainian is in the ring.

This mammoth heavyweight showdown takes place on Saturday night on 20th August. As the fight is in Saudi Arabia, there is a slight time difference. The main event between Usyk and Joshua should be getting underway at roughly 11pm GMT.

The fight is sure to be a classic, so lets hope both Usyk and Joshua put on a show for the fans this weekend and give us a night of boxing that will live long in the memory.

When is Oleksandr Usyk Fighting Next?

Usyk is fighting this weekend, on Saturday 20th August. The ring walk is likely to be around 11pm (GMT) for this unified heavyweight world title mega-fight.

Usyk will walk to the ring second as he is the current champion and is the A-side in this fight.

Where is Usyk’s Next Fight?

The location for the highly anticipated heavyweight contest is in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert in Jeddah. The fight will take place in the state of the art new arena, the Jeddah Super Dome.

The Jeddah Super Dome has a capacity of 35,000 and opened just over a year ago on the 9th June 2021.

Oleksandr Usyk Record

19-0 (13 wins by KO)

Oleksandr Usyk Last Fight

The last time we saw Usyk in the ring was in the first fight with Anthony Joshua back in September 2021.

The first fight between Usyk and Joshua was far from a classic, but the Ukrainian put on a boxing clinic and won a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The three judges scorecards read 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 in favour of Usyk.

It was a frustrating night for Anthony Joshua, who couldn’t solve the puzzle of Oleksandr Usyk, who used his superior boxing ability, quick hands and fleet of foot to dance around ‘AJ’, pepper him with his jab and made it look relatively easy.

Usyk is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, along with the likes of Terrence Crawford, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko. Should Usyk win again, he will solidify himself as the best heavyweight on the planet.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Fight Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 16/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

How to Watch Usyk’s Next Fight

If you want to tune in and watch the Ukrainian’s next fight this Saturday as he faces Anthony Joshua in a highly anticipated rematch for three of the four heavyweight world titles, here is how you can do so:

TV channel: If you have Sky Sports on your TV, you will be able to watch this heavyweight mega fight from Saudi Arabi live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action online via the Sky Go app, provided you paid for the fight via your account.

