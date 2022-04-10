Oleksandr Usyk next fight: Date, Opponent, Odds and Venue Details

Oleksandr Usyk is likely to square off with Anthony Joshua in his next fight

Oleksandr Usyk Next Fight

According to Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, the Englishman is looking at several venues for his bout against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk. The Russian invasion of Ukraine raised doubts about a rematch but Usyk has already started preparations for the match.

When is Usyk fighting next?

Usyk’s next fight will be confirmed once a venue has been finalzied.

Where will Usyk fight next?

Location for the much-anticipated fight will be confirmed in time.

Usyk Record

19-0-0

What belts does Usyk hold?

Usyk defeated Joshua to become the owner of the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

