Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Player Prop Bets With $1000 NBA Betting Promo Code

We have a Northwestern Division NBA matchup Wednesday night between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves. There are some very good props you can play individually, and we believe we have three solid plays for this contest.

We have three plays you can use towards Wednesday's Oklahoma City Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Player Prop Betting Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prop Bets

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Betting Sites

How To Claim The $1000 NBA Player Props Free Bet

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves prop betting picks

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Player Prop Bets Pick 1: Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 rebounds @ +140 BetOnline

The price is interesting, considering Towns is a large favorite to record a double-double. How else is he going to post that number without the boards? The addition of Rudy Gobert changes things a bit for Towns, and he won’t have to snare all the caroms any longer. That doesn’t mean the twin-towers will be on the floor together all the time, and Towns will get 11 rebounds or more tonight.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Player Prop Bets Pick 2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 1.5 made 3PT shots @ +144 BetOnline

There’s a high likelihood the Thunder will be playing from a huge deficit, and it makes sense for the Thunder’s leading scorer to chuck a few more triples than the 5.3 he attempted last season. Supposedly he worked on his shooting, and if he did, and he has indeed improved upon the 30% he drained last year, he exceeds the number for sure tonight. Last season, opposing teams knocked down 35 percent of their three-pointers against Minnesota, and I expect Gilgeous-Alexander to get the job done.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Player Prop Bets Pick 3:D’Angelo Russell Over 2.5 turnovers @ +100 BetOnline

Minnesota has decided not to extend Russell’s contract, and he’ll be a free agent next year. He’ll be looking to play big for his next job, sometimes leading to miscues. Russell already averages 2.8 turnovers during his career and is coming off the lowest turnover average of his career. He’s going to become even more aggressive on the offensive end of things, and I look for him to make a few more mistakes than usual. Even money is good money for this prop.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds