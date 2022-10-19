Countries
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Live Stream Free

1 min ago

The new NBA season continues tonight as the Minnesota Timberwolves host Oklahoma City Thunder at the Target Center and here is how you can watch this NBA game live for free.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Stream Preview

The sides have faced-off 128 times in regular season games and it’s the Oklahoma City Thunder that hold a commanding lead in the head-to-head series with 87 wins to Minnesota’s 41.

They last met on March 10, 2022 and that game ended with an easy Minnesota Timberwolves win 132:102

So, despite leading in the head-to-heads series, it’s Minnesota that have the best recent record – winning the last four meetings, with the last three very easy successes too.

Therefore, it’s no shock to see the Minnesota Timberwolves as the big odds-on favorites with the Sportsbooks to grab another win today.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves odds

Bet Money Line Play
Oklahoma City Thunder
 +450 jazzsports
Minnesota Timberwolves
 -600 jazzsports

 

