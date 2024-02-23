Credit is due to Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti. Their front office has done an incredible job in drafting talent that has turned into key pieces of their franchise. However, not every pick can be perfect and that was the case for their former first-round pick in 2021, Aleksej Pokusevski.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported today that Pokusevski was being waived by the Thunder. He was the 17th overall pick in 2021 by the Timberwolves and was traded to Oklahoma City via a three-team deal. Unfortunately, injuries held the big man back from reaching his true potential with the Thunder. Now, Pokusevski will hope for another chance to prove himself in the NBA.

As a rookie in 2020-21, Aleksej Pokusevski has a solid start to his career with the Thunder. He averaged (8.2) points (4.7) rebounds, and (2.2) assists per game. The Serbian native played in 45 games his rookie season and made 28 starts. At that point in his career, Pokusevski looked like a solid piece that could grow into a bigger role with the Thunder. In 2021-22, Pokusevski played in 61 total games but only made 12 starts for OKC.

It started to go south for Pokusevski in 2022-23 when he played in only 34 games due to injury. Last season he had a leg fracture, right arm fracture, and severe ankle sprain. That left him off the court for the majority of the season. Oklahoma City quickly replaced Pokusevski and the team has been thriving without him. They were lucky to have enough talent to make that smooth transition. In just 10 games for the Thunder in 2023-24, Pokusevski played a career-low (6.0) minutes per game. He had completely fallen out of OKC’s rotation and they no longer needed him on the roster.

At just 22. there is still a chance for Pokusevski to continue his NBA career. His biggest flaw is being able to stay healthy and that’s something all the other 29 teams will take into account. Pokusevski might have to wait until the start of the 2024-25 season to play in the NBA. If not, continuing his professional career overseas might be the move he has to make.