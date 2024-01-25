NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting

Joe Lyons
Odell Beckham Jr. is a man known for the big occasions and ahead of the AFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Beckham Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+225)
  • Beckham Jr. over 20.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Beckham Jr. over 1.5 receptions (-180)
Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+225 with BetOnline)

Odell Beckham Jr. is a well-known name in this league with plenty of history in the postseason and +225 with the best NFL sportsbooks for the veteran receiver to score a touchdown in the AFC Championship looks intriguing value.

The 31-year-old tallied three receiving touchdowns for the Ravens this year in 14 games played, all of which came within the final eight games of the regular season – so he’s heating up at the perfect time.

His involvement was limited against the Texans but at the prices you’ll pay to find out.

Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Pick 2: Over 20.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

It wasn’t his brightest showing last time out in the Divisional round, but Beckham Jr. has enjoyed a solid year with the Ravens – offering Lamar Jackson increased receiving depth and contributing to the best record in the league.

Beckham Jr. averaged over 40 receiving yards per game this season and 20.5 is a line he’s covered in six of his last ten games. His last playoff run with the LA Rams was impressive and he’ll be keen to continue to prove himself on this stage.

Over 20.5 is our play for Beckham Jr.’s receiving yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Pick 3: Over 1.5 receptions (-180 with BetOnline)

Beckham Jr. averaged 2.5 receptions per game this season and over 1.5 is a line I’m comfortable taking for Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Maryland against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s covered this prop in five of his last ten outings and with increased attention on Zay Flowers plus the return of tight end Mark Andrews, Odell could find himself open and ready to pile the stat sheet.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
Jan 25 2024
