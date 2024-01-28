NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Best Bets vs Chiefs – AFC Championship Betting

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 22136675 168397130 lowres
USATSI 22136675 168397130 lowres

Odell Beckham Jr. is a man known for the big occasions and ahead of the AFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the wide receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. AFC Championship Player Prop Picks

  • Beckham Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+225)
  • Beckham Jr. over 20.5 receiving yards (-110)
  • Beckham Jr. over 1.5 receptions (-180)
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Pick 1: Anytime touchdown scorer (+225 with BetOnline)

Odell Beckham Jr. is a well-known name in this league with plenty of history in the postseason and +225 with the best NFL sportsbooks for the veteran receiver to score a touchdown in the AFC Championship looks intriguing value.

The 31-year-old tallied three receiving touchdowns for the Ravens this year in 14 games played, all of which came within the final eight games of the regular season – so he’s heating up at the perfect time.

His involvement was limited against the Texans but at the prices you’ll pay to find out.

Bet on Odell Beckham Jr. anytime touchdown scorer (+225) now

Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Pick 2: Over 20.5 receiving yards (-110 with BetOnline)

It wasn’t his brightest showing last time out in the Divisional round, but Beckham Jr. has enjoyed a solid year with the Ravens – offering Lamar Jackson increased receiving depth and contributing to the best record in the league.

Beckham Jr. averaged over 40 receiving yards per game this season and 20.5 is a line he’s covered in six of his last ten games. His last playoff run with the LA Rams was impressive and he’ll be keen to continue to prove himself on this stage.

Over 20.5 is our play for Beckham Jr.’s receiving yards.

Bet on Odell Beckham Jr. over 20.5 receiving yards (-110) now

Odell Beckham Jr. Player Prop Pick 3: Over 1.5 receptions (-180 with BetOnline)

Beckham Jr. averaged 2.5 receptions per game this season and over 1.5 is a line I’m comfortable taking for Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Maryland against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s covered this prop in five of his last ten outings and with increased attention on Zay Flowers plus the return of tight end Mark Andrews, Odell could find himself open and ready to pile the stat sheet.

Bet on Odell Beckham Jr. over 1.5 receptions (-180) now
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Detroit Lions Free Bet
NFL

LATEST Detroit Lions Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For NFC Championship

Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024
NFL Telegram 49ers Lions
NFL
Best NFL Conference Championship Telegram Betting Picks For 49ers vs Lions
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 28 2024

Sunday’s NFL Conference Championships action sees the San Francisco 49ers take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship. Ahead of the clash, we’ve collated the best betting tips from…

San Francisco 49ers Free Bet
NFL
San Francisco 49ers Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For NFC Championship
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024

Get your San Francisco 49ers free bet from BetOnline ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship clash with the Detroit Lions. New users can claim this $1000 betting offer by following our…

Baltimore Ravens Free Bets
NFL
Baltimore Ravens Free Bet – Get $1000 Betting Offer With BetOnline For AFC Championship
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024
Telegram NFL Ravens Chiefs
NFL
Best NFL Conference Championship Telegram Betting Picks For Ravens vs Chiefs
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 28 2024
ChatGPT NFL Conference Championship Predictions
NFL
ChatGPT NFL Conference Championship Predictions – AI Predicts Sunday Games
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 28 2024
ChatGPT NFL Conference Championship Predictions
NFL
Betwhale NFL Betting Offer – Claim $1,250 Sportsbook Bonus For Conference Championships
Author image Cai Parry  •  Jan 28 2024
Arrow to top