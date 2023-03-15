Site News

NY Post March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, and Expert Picks

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 230307104016 01 march madness 2022
rsz 230307104016 01 march madness 2022

NY Post has released its March Madness bracket, along with its picks and predictions for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They’ve gone ahead and picked some first round upsets as well, some of which have solid betting value attached.

Here are their first round upset picks:

NY Post March Madness 2023 Bracket

The New York Post has gone ahead and made some seriously bold predictions for potential first-round upsets. There are always plenty of them, as Cinderella teams make their early stamps on the tournament and schools with high aspirations fall to lower seeds with regularity.

They aren’t that far-fetched, actually. When it comes to a 12-seed defeated a 5-seed it has happened in 32 of the last 37 tournaments. Just in the past two years, we have seen 15-seeds win multiple games throughout the process.

So while they may look bold on paper, there is great value to be had in some of the first round upset picks.

NY Post March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

(10)Penn State over (7)Texas A&M (+125)

Texas A&M finished off the season hot, but they’ll play a Penn State team that can match up well with their strengths. The Post points to A&M’s poor 3-point defense combined with the outside shooting ability of the Nittany Lions as the reason for the upset in this one. Three 10-seeds have won in the first round in the last two tournaments, and won three of the four games in 2019.

Bet on Penn State over TA&M (+125)

(12)VCU over (5)St. Mary’s (+145)

St. Mary’s is a 5-seed for the second year in a row, and they’ll be one of the darlings this March as people fill out their brackets. They’ll face a tough draw in the first round in 2023, against a VCU team that specializes in defensive pressure. This is one of the two instances in which the Post has a 12-seed defeating a 5-seed.

Bet on VCU over St. Mary’s (+145)

(12)Drake over (5)Miami (+120)

The other 12-5 matchup has shorter odds, but Miami can be considered to be more of a boom or bust team than St. Mary’s. The Hurricanes ended the year strong at 9-2, but could be facing some injury issues that push the line down to +120.

Bet on Drake over Miami (+120)

(14)Montana St. over (3)Kansas St. (+310)

The Post’s biggest upset is Montana State over Kansas State. They point to a potential turnover nightmare for the Wildcats, who have dropped seven of their last thirteen games heading into the tournament. The value is high on this one, and the post is banking on that heavy upset that has been the norm in recent seasons.

Bet on Montana St over Kansas St (+310)

 

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
