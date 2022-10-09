NY Giants vs Green Bay Packers Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

The second London game of the season between the New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers takes place this weekend; there are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Giants-Packers same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $13430.87 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
NY Giants vs Green Bay Packers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Aaron Rodgers over 0.50 interceptions @ +200 with Betonline
- Saquan Barkley over 0.50 TD’s @ +140 with Betonline
- Romeo Doubs over 44.5 receiving yards @ -115 with Betonline
Best NFL Same Game Parlay Betting Sites
How To Claim The $1000 NFL Same Game Parlay Free Bet
- Click here to sign up with Betonline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with NFL promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in Free Bets to use on our Giants-Packers SGP betting picks
NY Giants vs Green Bay Packers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Aaron Rodgers over 0.50 interceptions +200 @ Betonline
Rodgers has thrown three interceptions already this season, and he faces a Giants defense without an interception, but they do have nine sacks. Green Bay has allowed nine sacks this season, and NY could force Rodgers into a bad throw.
NY Giants vs Green Bay Packers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Saquan Barkley over 0.50 rushing TD’s +140 @ Betonline
Barkley has hit pay dirt twice this season and faces a Packers defense allowing just under one rushing TD per game. With the status of Giants QB Daniel Jones up in the air, Barkley will get more touches than usual and more opportunities to score a rushing TD.
NY Giants vs Green Bay Packers SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Romeo Doubs over 44.5 receiving yards -115 @ Betonline
Doubs has become a favorite Rodgers target, and the rookie WR has delivered. Last week, Doubs hauled in five of his eight targets for 47 yards and a TD. He’s up against a Giants defense allowing 200 passing yards per game against mediocre QB’s and Rodgers is anything but mediocre.
NY Giants vs Green Bay Packers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|New York Giants
|+241
|Green Bay Packers
|-286