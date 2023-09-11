The latest Novak Djokovic exclusive odds compiled here at SportsLens see the Serbian tennis legend shortly priced to continue his illustrious career and win more Grand Slam titles over the next few years.

Djokovic 100/1 to retire this year, with more Grand Slam titles still to be won in the near future

He is 1/16 to win 25 or more majors, which would see him break all-time record in history of Tennis majors

Djokovic is most favored to retire in 2025, so still has plenty of times to extend his Grand Slam title winning record

Novak Djokovic Odds

Get 25 or more majors @ 1/16

Get 27 or more majors @ 4/7

Get 30 or more majors @ 3/1

Novak Djokovic Retirement Odds

To retire in 2023 @ 100/1

To retire in 2024 @ 4/1

To retire in 2025 @ 6/4

To retire in 2026 @ 9/4

To retire in 2027 or later @ 7/2

Note: All information on this page is intended for entertainment purposes only.

SportsLens Head of News Lee Astley said the following: “Novak Djokovic proved just how good he was again by beating Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. It was his 24th Grand Slam title, and now he sits two clear of Rafa Nadal in the men’s singles major standings.

“He has also levelled Margaret Court’s record in the women’s singles standings. The Serbian has also stated that he is not yet done and has no plans of retiring until his dominance in the sport is over, and he is 100/1 to call it a day in 2023.

“Meanwhile we have him priced up at 1/16 to win 25 or more majors and he only needs one more for that to happen. He remains at No.1 in the ATP Rankings, and will likely stay there for the rest of the season. The Shanghai Masters in China is expected to be Djokovic’s next destination and he has won the tournament four times already in his career, so could add major title number 25 next month.”

