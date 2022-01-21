Nottingham Forrest vs Derby prediction: Championship betting tips, odds, and free bet

NOTTINGHAM FOREST travels to Derby County in the East Midlands in search of a win that will put them back in contention for the Championship playoffs.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 17:30

Date: 22nd January 2022, City Ground

Sign up to bet365 to claim the great welcome offer and watch Nottingham Forest vs Derby live.

Nottingham Forrest vs Derby Prediction

Nottingham Forrest managed to get a 1-0 victory against Millwall. Not only this but the winning team had 50% possession and seven corners in total. Consequently, Nottingham Forest has managed to stay in the top half of the Championship.

On the other hand, Derby won the match against Sheffield United by a 2-0 scoreline with two shots on target and 45% possession.

In terms of performances in the Championship over the last few weeks, Derby County has been right up there with the best clubs in the league. If they can keep Wayne Rooney until the end of the season, they are practically guaranteed to avoid relegation to League One.

Nottingham Forrest vs Derby Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Derby County @ 19/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Nottingham Forrest vs Derby free bets

Find out where to watch the Nottingham Forrest vs Derby live stream

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Nottingham Forrest vs Derby Betting Tips

With the hosts’ past nine league encounters ending in a score of two or fewer goals and four of their opponents’ last six games ending in a similar score, a high-scoring contest is improbable on Saturday.

The Reds have won half of their past six league games and have only lost one. In the meantime, their opponents have only lost once in their past five road games. Hence, both the teams will give tough competition to each other.

Nottingham Forrest vs Derby Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 29/20.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 29/20 with Bet365.

Nottingham Forrest vs Derby Betting Odds

Match Winner

Nottingham: 19/20 with bet365

Draw: 23/10 with bet365

Derby: 10/3 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 29/20

Under 2.5: 8/13

Nottingham Forrest vs Derby Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet, and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: