Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

On Easter Monday, Nottingham Forest welcomes West Bromwich Albion to the City Ground, seeking a win that will keep them in contention for the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship. West Brom is five points behind the playoff spots, while Forest is seven points behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Nottingham Forest 11/10 West Brom 13/5 Draw 9/4

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Predictions

With 67 points from 40 games, the hosts are in fifth place in the league rankings. They’ll be hoping to move on from their most recent performance and restart their pursuit for promotion.

Last time out, West Bromwich Albion overcame Blackpool 2-1 at home to get back on track. The Baggies’ first-half opener was canceled out minutes after the restart, but Karlan Grant’s late winner secured all three points.

With 60 points from 42 games, West Bromwich Albion is now 11th in the Championship table. They’ll want to build on Friday’s performance as they make a late push for the playoffs.

Nottingham Forest’s most recent defeat interrupted a five-game winning streak in the league, and they’ll be looking to rebound on Monday. They have gone undefeated in their past nine league home games and will be looking forward to their upcoming match.

The Baggies have been inconsistent recently, going lost in their last two road games. Most betting sites predict that this game should be won by the hosts.

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 West Bromwich Albion @ 11/10 with Bet UK

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest will be trying to get back on track tonight after losing 1-0 to Luton Town in the Championship last time out.

Nottingham Forest had 63 percent possession and 10 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Luton Town, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, four of which were on target. Luton Town’s goal came from Kal Naismith (37′).

Whereas West Bromwich Albion comes into this match on the back of a 2-1 Championship victory over Blackpool in their previous match.

West Bromwich Albion had 52 percent possession and 17 shots on goal, five of them were on target, in that encounter. Andy Carroll (42′) and Karlan Grant (93′) scored goals for West Bromwich Albion. Blackpool had 11 shots on aim, four of which were on target. Blackpool’s Marvin Ekpiteta scored in the 53rd minute.

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom betting tip: Nottingham Forest to win @ 11/10 with Bet UK

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Nottingham Forest vs West Brom clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK Follow all the action from Nottingham Forest vs West Brom with Bet UK

When is Nottingham Forest vs West Brom?

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom will start on 19th April 2022.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Kick Off?

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom will kick off at 00:00.

Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Nottingham Forest Team News

Max Lowe and Steve Cook won’t play for Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Line Up

Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson

West Brom Team News

Daryl Dike, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zohore, and Sam Johnstone are sidelined due to injuries.

West Brom Predicted Line Up

David Button; Mathew Clarke, Dara O’Shea, Semi Ajayi; Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend; Karlan Grant, Andy Carroll

Best Nottingham Forest vs West Brom Free Bets