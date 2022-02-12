Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Nottingham Forest will meet Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship playoffs, hoping to improve their position.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 16:00 CET
Date: 12th February 2022, City Ground
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Prediction
Nottingham did lose 2-1 on the road against Cardiff on the last day of the season. However, they followed that up with a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester at home.
And, remarkably, they had also eliminated Arsenal in their earlier FA Cup match, with a score of 1-0. They’ve won five of their last six games overall, and they’ve gone undefeated in 20 of their last 24 games.
Stoke City, on the other hand, defeated Swansea City 3-0 at home last week. However, they had lost eight of their previous thirteen overall games, and they had only won five times on the road in the previous six months.
With these outcomes in mind, most football betting sites expect Nottingham to win this weekend at home.
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Stoke City @ 23/20 with Bet365.
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Betting Tips
Nottingham is full of confidence after defeating Leicester in their FA Cup match just a few days ago. To put it mildly, the team is in good spirits and will be eager to keep the momentum rolling. They’re also vying for a berth in the top six of the standings, and all they need is a two-point advantage to get there.
Meanwhile, stoke has been putting in strong performances recently. However, they are having difficulty maintaining consistency. The club has struggled to score points on a consistent basis, especially on the road.
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 39/29.
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Betting Odds
Match Winner
Nottingham @ 23/20 with bet365
Draw @ 9/4 with bet365
Stoke City @ 5/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 39/29
Under 2.5 @ 4/6
Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Free Bet
