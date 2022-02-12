Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Nottingham Forest will meet Stoke City on Saturday afternoon in the Championship playoffs, hoping to improve their position.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 16:00 CET

Date: 12th February 2022, City Ground

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Prediction

Nottingham did lose 2-1 on the road against Cardiff on the last day of the season. However, they followed that up with a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Leicester at home.

And, remarkably, they had also eliminated Arsenal in their earlier FA Cup match, with a score of 1-0. They’ve won five of their last six games overall, and they’ve gone undefeated in 20 of their last 24 games.

Stoke City, on the other hand, defeated Swansea City 3-0 at home last week. However, they had lost eight of their previous thirteen overall games, and they had only won five times on the road in the previous six months.

With these outcomes in mind, most football betting sites expect Nottingham to win this weekend at home.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Stoke City @ 23/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Nottingham is full of confidence after defeating Leicester in their FA Cup match just a few days ago. To put it mildly, the team is in good spirits and will be eager to keep the momentum rolling. They’re also vying for a berth in the top six of the standings, and all they need is a two-point advantage to get there.

Meanwhile, stoke has been putting in strong performances recently. However, they are having difficulty maintaining consistency. The club has struggled to score points on a consistent basis, especially on the road.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 39/29.

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Nottingham @ 23/20 with bet365

Draw @ 9/4 with bet365

Stoke City @ 5/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 39/29

Under 2.5 @ 4/6

Nottingham Forest vs Stoke City Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

