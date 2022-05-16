Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United Betting Tips: Championship Play-Off Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Championship play-off semi-finals return for the second leg, with Nottingham Forest hosting Sheffield United on Monday night in the hope of protecting their slender one goal lead. Taking a look ahead, we have put together a quick preview with predictions, tips and teams news.

Forest vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Our Tip – Forest to Win @ 5/4 on 888Sport

What a prospect we have on our hands for the second leg.

Nottingham Forest prevailed with a spectacular victory away at Bramall Lane last weekend, and take 2-1 lead back to the City Ground.

Sander Berge’s last minute header for Sheffield has totally transformed the complexion of this second leg given Forest dominated for the majority of the first, and will feel two goals wasn’t a fair reflection of how many chances they had.

Regardless, they take a lead back to home soil where they have only lost once in 2022, with that defeat coming against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Forest vs Sheffield United Predictions

Our Prediction – 2-1 Forest @ 8/1 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 2-1 win for Nottingham.

While Sheffield United present a formidable opponent, Forest look destined for a return to the top-flight since 1999, and were unlucky not to secure automatic promotion.

As it stands, their home winning streak stands at seven matches, scoring a total of 22 goals in the process, and this highlights the monumental task ahead for the Blades who still have to try and overturn a deficit away from home.

Forest vs Sheffield United Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Nottingham Forest 5/4 Draw 9/4 Sheffield United 23/10

Forest vs Sheffield United Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Forest Team News

Forest were boosted at the weekend as Keinan Davis featured after recovering from a hamstring injury – he may start on Tuesday.

However, the Aston Villa loanee is likely to remain on the substitutes’ bench with Cooper almost certainly sticking with the same side from Saturday.

Lewis Grabban is still ruled out for the rest of the season.

Forest Predicted Line-Up

Samba, Worrall, Cook, McKenna, Spence, Yates, Garner, Colback, Zinckernagel, Johnson, Surridge

Sheffield United Team News

Sheffield United have no fresh injury issues although players such as Rhian Brewster, Jayden Bogle and Oli McBurnie remain out.

Billy Sharp is also set to miss out, but would likely return in time for the final should they find a way past Forest.

Sheffield United Predicted Line-Up

Foderingham, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, Berge, Gibbs-White, Ndiaye.