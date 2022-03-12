Nottingham Forest vs Reading live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Nottingham Forest takes on Reading in the EFL Championship at the City Ground on Saturday (March 12), hoping to get back on track.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Reading live stream for free

Sign up to bet365 by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Nottingham Forest vs Reading live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Nottingham Forest vs Reading live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Nottingham Forest vs Reading preview

Nottingham Forest is looking to build on their FA Cup triumph over Huddersfield Town, which they won 2-1.

Nottingham Forest had 54% possession and 7 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Sam Surridge (29′) and Ryan Yates (37′) scored goals for Nottingham Forest. Huddersfield Town had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Huddersfield Town’s goal came from Tom Lees (13′).

The Nottingham Forest backline deserves a great deal of respect, as seen by their most recent results. Nottingham Forest has kept things close, netting four goals in their last six games.

Reading and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing to Millwall in Championship play last time out.

Reading had 54% possession and 11 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Millwall had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target, for their opponents. Millwall’s Jake Cooper scored in the 37th minute.

Reading has been scored against in five of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score 11 goals in total. Reading has been far from faultless in the back. Of course, such a pattern isn’t guaranteed to continue here.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Nottingham Forest vs Reading team news

Nottingham Forest team news

Lewis Grabban, the captain and a former Reading player, is the team’s only absentee at the moment due to an ankle injury. On the plus side, Brice Samba is back after serving a three-game suspension. Head coach Steve Cooper must decide whether to put him back or keep Ethan Horvath in the lineup.

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up

Samba; Worrall, McKenna, Cook; Spence, Garner, Yates, Lowe; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Surridge

Reading team news

With an illness, Lucas Joao is a doubt for the Royals. Josh Laurent could return from a month-long injury layoff, but he isn’t expected to play right away. Orjan Nyland, who has been signed on a season-long loan, might make his club debut here.

Reading predicted lineup

Southwood; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, McIntyre; Drinkwater, Rinomhota; Ince, Swift, Ejaria; Joao

Nottingham Forest vs Reading free bets