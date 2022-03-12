Nottingham Forest vs Reading live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Nottingham Forest takes on Reading in the EFL Championship at the City Ground on Saturday (March 12), hoping to get back on track.
Nottingham Forest vs Reading preview
Nottingham Forest is looking to build on their FA Cup triumph over Huddersfield Town, which they won 2-1.
Nottingham Forest had 54% possession and 7 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Sam Surridge (29′) and Ryan Yates (37′) scored goals for Nottingham Forest. Huddersfield Town had 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target. Huddersfield Town’s goal came from Tom Lees (13′).
The Nottingham Forest backline deserves a great deal of respect, as seen by their most recent results. Nottingham Forest has kept things close, netting four goals in their last six games.
Reading and their supporters will be hoping for a better result this time after losing to Millwall in Championship play last time out.
Reading had 54% possession and 11 shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Millwall had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target, for their opponents. Millwall’s Jake Cooper scored in the 37th minute.
Reading has been scored against in five of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score 11 goals in total. Reading has been far from faultless in the back. Of course, such a pattern isn’t guaranteed to continue here.
Nottingham Forest vs Reading team news
Nottingham Forest team news
Lewis Grabban, the captain and a former Reading player, is the team’s only absentee at the moment due to an ankle injury. On the plus side, Brice Samba is back after serving a three-game suspension. Head coach Steve Cooper must decide whether to put him back or keep Ethan Horvath in the lineup.
Nottingham Forest predicted line-up
Samba; Worrall, McKenna, Cook; Spence, Garner, Yates, Lowe; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Surridge
Reading team news
With an illness, Lucas Joao is a doubt for the Royals. Josh Laurent could return from a month-long injury layoff, but he isn’t expected to play right away. Orjan Nyland, who has been signed on a season-long loan, might make his club debut here.
Reading predicted lineup
Southwood; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, McIntyre; Drinkwater, Rinomhota; Ince, Swift, Ejaria; Joao
