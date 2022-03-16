Nottingham Forest vs QPR live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Nottingham Forest will play Queens Park Rangers (QPR) at the City Ground on Wednesday night in Championship action.
Nottingham Forest vs QPR preview
Following a 4-0 Championship victory over Reading, Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a repeat performance.
Nottingham Forest had 61% possession and 10 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the encounter. Keinan Davis (1′, 62′), Ryan Yates (75′), and Sam Surridge (80′) scored for Nottingham Forest. Reading had seven shots on goal, three of which were on target.
Their most recent results highlight the importance of paying attention to the Nottingham Forest backline. Nottingham Forest has offered the opposition little, with four goals scored at their end in their last six games.
QPR come into this match on the back of a 1-2 Championship victory over Luton Town in their most recent match.
Queens Park Rangers had 53 percent possession and five shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Andre Gray (55′) and Rob Dickie (83′) scored goals for Queens Park Rangers. Luton Town had a total of 13 shots on goal, four of which were on target. Luton Town’s goal came from Cameron Jerome (37′).
The numbers don’t lie: QPR has been outscored in six of their last six games, with their opponents scoring eight goals in total. Queens Park Rangers have a lot of room for improvement on defence. We’ll have to wait and see whether or not that tendency will continue in this game.
Nottingham Forest vs QPR team news
Nottingham Forest team news
Last time out, Maxe Lowe was injured and is set to miss Wednesday’s game. For the hosts, the full-back joins Lewis Grabban, Philip Zinckernagel, and Steve Cook on the injured list.
Nottingham Forest predicted line-up
Horvath; Worrall, Yates, McKenna; Spence, Cafu, Garner, Colback; Zinckernagel; Johnson, Davis
QPR team news
Seny Dieng and Lyndon Dykes are out, and two starters are questionable. Dion Sanderson has been placed on leave.
QPR predicted lineup
Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Odubajo, Hendrick, Field, Wallace; Johansen, Willock; Gray
