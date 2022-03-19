Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch FA Cup for free

Nottingham Forest will take on Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday evening, hoping to stun the crowd. This weekend’s match will be the first time these two clubs have met since a 2-2 Premier League stalemate at the City Ground in April 1999.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live stream for free

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool preview

Nottingham Forest is coming off a 3-1 win in the EFL Championship over Mark Warburton’s Queens Park Rangers. Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest won the game thanks to goals from outstanding right-back Djed Spence, midfielder Ryan Yates, and Wales international Brennan Johnson in the second half. For Queens Park Rangers, striker Andre Gray scored a consolation goal.

In the English Premier League, Liverpool defeated Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0. Liverpool won thanks to goals from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino in the second half.

Nottingham Forest is currently in 8th place in the English Football League Championship. Top European clubs have taken notice of Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson’s performances. Spence, who is on loan at Middlesbrough, has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool, on the other hand, is vying for the Premier League crown as well as the Champions League and FA Cup. They’ve already won the EFL Cup, and a quadruple might be on the cards.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool team news

Nottingham Forest team news

Steve Cook, an experienced center-back, and Max Lowe, a left-back, will be unavailable for Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper. The availability of seasoned striker Lewis Grabban has been questioned.

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up

Ethan Horvath, Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna, Djed Spence, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Jack Colback, Philip Zinckernagel, Brennan Johnson, Sam Surridge

Liverpool team news

Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas of Greece and veteran midfielder James Milner of Liverpool could be out. There are no reported difficulties aside from that, and manager Jurgen Klopp should have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Liverpool predicted lineup

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

