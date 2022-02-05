Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Nottingham Forest and Leicester City will have an amazing match together on 6th February 2022.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 21:00

Date: 6th February 2022, City Ground

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Prediction

In the previous round, Leicester defeated Watford 4-1 at home, and it should be noted that Watford is a Premier League club.

Furthermore, they have had success in the past against teams from lesser leagues and teams from lower positions in the table.

Nottingham, on the other hand, is in fine form. They are at home, and in the previous round, they defeated Arsenal by a 1-0 score at this site. They had also won seven of their previous 10 overall games, as well as five of their last six home games.

Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Leicester City will win the game easily.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Leicester City @ 10/11 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Leicester is a former Premier League winner and has consistently been one of the better teams in the league in recent years. While their recent form has not been particularly outstanding, they remain a club to be feared especially for a team from the lower leagues.

Nottingham is a team like that. They compete in the Championship and are attempting to break into the top seven positions on the table.

They are, however, in good form, having previously eliminated Arsenal in the FA Cup. They’re also at home, and they’ve been putting the ball in the back of the net on a regular basis. As a result, the team will simply be unable to defeat the Foxes.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 20/23.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Match Winner

Leicester City @ 10/11 with bet365

Draw @ 5/2 with bet365

Nottingham Forest @ 3/1 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 20/23

Under 2.5 @ 17/16

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Free Bet

