Nottingham Forest and Hull City are trying hard to win the championship match on Saturday, 18th December 2021.

Watch and bet on Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 20:00, City Ground

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City Preview

Nottingham Forest won the match against Swansea by a 4-1 scoreline. The winning team managed to register five shots on target and 25% possession.

On the other hand, Hull played the match against Bristol City and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Last but not the least, Nottingham Forest managed to get a 2-0 win against Hull at KCOM stadium.

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City Team News

Nottingham Forest has reported injuries of Loic Mbe Soh, Rodrigo Ely, and Max Lowe while Hull will be playing without Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones, and Lewie Coyle.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Samba; Worrall, Yates, McKenna; Spence, Garner, Colback, Osei-Tutu; Johnson, Zinckernagel, Grabban

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Baxter; Bernard, McLoughlin, Greaves; Lewis-Potter, Smallwood, Docherty, Longman; Honeyman; Magennis, Wilks

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City from Bet365:

Match Winner

Nottingham Forest: 17/20

Draw: 5/2

Hull: 10/3

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 13/10

Under: 4/6

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City Prediction

Nottingham Forest is currently in terrific form, having gone undefeated in their past eight games. They have only lost one home game in over three months and will seek to take advantage of that. Hull City is also doing well, with a six-game undefeated streak. After observing the good performance by Nottingham Forest, most football betting sites predict that Nottingham Forest will win the match.

Prediction: Nottingham Forest to win at 17/20.

Bet on Nottingham to win at 17/20 with bet365.

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Hull live online.

Nottingham Forest vs. Hull City Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and £100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.