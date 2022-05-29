Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips: Championship Play-Off Final Predictions, Odds & Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Championship play-off final has been set, with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield bidding for return to the top flight. Taking a look ahead, we have put together a quick preview with predictions, tips and best odds for the final.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Tips

Our Tip – Draw and BTTS @ 15/4 on 888Sport

This year’s Championship play-off final has all the makings of an absolute classic, with the semi-final stages already giving us drama in abundance.

Huddersfield notched in a late winner courtesy of Jordan Rhodes to squeeze their way past a stubborn Luton side, while Forest prevailed in a dramatic penalty shootout to move one step closer to top flight football for the first time since 1999.

Both of these sides possess bundles of attacking threat – Forest finished with the third best record in the division, and have scored in 14 of their last 17 games, while Huddersfield have scored in nine consecutive fixtures.

We are predicting both sides to get on the scoreboard as a result, but the match to go to extra time in tense 90 minutes.

Play-Off Final Predictions

Our Prediction – 1-1 Draw @ 11/2 on 888Sport

Our prediction for this one is a 1-1 draw in normal time.

The Terries did indeed finish higher than Forest in the final standings, but there really is very little to separate these two sides.

Nottingham will be feeling the pressure of their first ever play-off final, but Steve Cooper’s guidance this season has allowed them to become one of the most exciting teams in the Championship.

Despite their respective league form, a packed out Wembley Stadium presents an entirely different prospect and we think this will result in a cagey draw, sending it to extra time and maybe even penalties.

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Play-Off Odds