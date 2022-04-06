Countries
Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

30 mins ago

on

coventry 1

On Wednesday evening, Nottingham Forest will welcome Coventry City to the City Ground in the hope of advancing to the Championship playoffs. Coventry, who are now in 11th place, would close to within two points of their hosts if they win at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Nottm Forest 10/11 BetUK logo
Coventry 14/5 BetUK logo
Draw 12/5 BetUK logo

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Predictions

Nottingham Forest supporters will be hoping for a repeat of their 4-1 league victory over Blackpool. They’ve had their defense penetrated in five of their past six games, allowing five goals.

Coventry, on the other hand, is in 11th place on the standings with 56 points. They won 15 of the 38 games they played, drew 11 times, and lost 13 times. They had gone ten games without a win in the top level, with seven defeats along the road, so there should be plenty of skepticism among their ranks.

In all competitions, Nottingham Forest has won eight of its last ten games. They are undefeated at home in their past two league matches.

Incredibly, 18 of Nottingham’s past 22 Premier League home games have featured at least four goals. Coventry City had not won against The Reds in their previous five league matches when they played them away from home.

We believe that a home win is very likely, given the hosts tend to play better at home than the visitors do on the road.

Nottingham vs Coventry Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry @ 10/11 with Bet UK

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Betting Tips

Nottingham Forest is now in seventh place in the league, five points behind the top three and with three games left to play. Steve Cooper’s team has been in excellent form recently, losing only two of their last 16 games in all competitions. They’ll want to carry that momentum into Wednesday’s match against Coventry.

Coventry is presently 11th in the Premier League, five points behind their nearest rivals. Mark Robins’ team has struggled recently, winning only three of their last ten games. With a win over Forest on Wednesday, they will hope to turn things around.
Both teams are eager to move up the table with a win, so this should be a competitive clash.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry betting tip: Nottingham to win @ 10/11 with Bet UK

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Nottingham Forest vs Coventry clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Nottingham Forest vs Coventry with Bet UK

When is Nottingham Forest vs Coventry?

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry will be played on 6th April 2022.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Kick Off?

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry will kick off at 23:45.

Nottingham Forest vs Coventry Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Nottingham Forest Team News

Following their 4-1 triumph over Blackpool last time out, Forest has no new injury concerns. Due to an injury, Max Lowe is still unavailable.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Line Up: Brice Samba; Scott McKenna, Tobias Figueiredo, Joe Worral; Jack Colback, James Garner, Ryan Yates, Djed Spence; Philip Zinckernagel; Keinan Davis, Brennan Johnson

Coventry Team News

Jake Clarke-Salter is a game-time decision. Meanwhile, Kyle McFadzean, Josh Eccles, and Liam Kelly are all injured and out of the game.

Coventry Predicted Line Up: Simon Moore; Jake Bidwell, Dominic Hyam, Michael Rose; Ian Maatsen, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O’Hare; Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

