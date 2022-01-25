Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley prediction: Championship betting tips, odds and free bet

Nottingham Forest will be back in action this weekend, hosting Barnsley at the City Ground in a thrilling Championship match on Tuesday.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 00:45
Date: 26th January 2022, City Ground
Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Prediction
Following back-to-back defeats at the end of last season, Nottingham Forest has won three games in a row, resuming their impressive form under manager Steve Cooper.
Barnsley have gone winless in their previous nine league games, losing six and drawing three. They’ve only scored 17 goals all season, the fewest in the Championship, and they could lose on Tuesday.
Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Barnsley @ 8/15 with Bet365.
Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Betting Tips
With 40 points after 27 games, Nottingham Forest is in eighth place in the league table. They’ll be hoping to keep their winning streak going as they get closer to the playoffs.
On the other hand, Barnsley currently won the Championship last season. The team that was in contention for promotion last season is now fighting for survival this season. On Saturday, they were defeated 2-1 by Birmingham City and fell far short of the standards required to win a football match.
Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/10.
Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Betting Odds
Match Winner
Nottingham @ 8/15 with bet365
Draw @ 3/1 with bet365
Barnsley @ 11/2 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 11/10
Under 2.5 @ 5/6
Nottingham Forest vs Barnsley Free Bet
