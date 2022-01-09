Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction

The Gunners are undoubtedly the better team heading into this contest and Mikel Arteta’s men will be fired up after the defeat to Manchester City in their last outing.

Arsenal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and they should be able to pick up an easy win against the Championship outfit.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest managed to beat Arsenal in their last meeting at the City Ground and they will be hoping to pull off another memorable win here.