Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

10 seconds ago

Arsenal will fancy their chances of picking up an away win when they take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

Match Info

Date: 9th January 2022

Kick-off: 17:10 pm BST, City Ground.

Join bet365 and watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Prediction

The Gunners are undoubtedly the better team heading into this contest and Mikel Arteta’s men will be fired up after the defeat to Manchester City in their last outing.
 
Arsenal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and they should be able to pick up an easy win against the Championship outfit.
 
Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest managed to beat Arsenal in their last meeting at the City Ground and they will be hoping to pull off another memorable win here.
 

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Arsenal @23/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Back our Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction with bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Betting Tips

The last three meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 15 goals and another high scoring contest could be on the cards here. Bet on over 3.5 goals at 48/29 with bet365.
 
Nottingham Forest managed to beat Arsenal at home in their last meeting and the home side are 9/1 to pick up a win this weekend.
 
Arsenal are in impressive form despite the defeat to Manchester City in their last outing and the Gunners have scored 13 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.
 
Bet on Arsenal to win at 1/3 with bet365.
 

West Ham United vs Leeds United betting tip: Get over 3.5 goals at 48/29

Bet on over 3.5 goals at 7/10 with bet365

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal from bet365:

Match-winner:

Nottingham Forest: 9/1

Draw: 4/1

Arsenal: 1/3

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 33/50

Under: 15/11

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Free Bet

bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer:

  1. Click here to go to the bet365 offer
  2. Sign up through the link by entering your details, including name, age and date of birth
  3. Deposit between £5-10 on the bet365 sportsbook and you will get five times that value in free bets
  4. Once your bet settles, you will be able to use your Bet Credits by selecting the option in your bet slip
