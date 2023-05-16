Thursday tee-off is fast approaching in New York, as the 156-strong field descend on Oak Hill Country Club for the toughest major of the season. With 99 of the top 100 players featured, decrypting who will prevail this week is proven harder than usual for fans and experts alike, so we are taking a look at the latest PGA Championship public betting figures to see who bettors are backing so far.

PGA Championship Public Betting

Recently crowned Masters champion Jon Rahm is heavily favoured to go on and complete three-quarters of a career grand slam, and he was a recent close second in the Mexico Open at Vidanta where he failed to retain his title.

The Spaniard’s highest finishes in this competition came in 2018 and 2021, where he ranked fourth and eighth respectively, but he has elevated his game to new heights since, leading the tour in total strokes gained and ranking in the top 10 for tee-to-green and putting.

He currently tops the latest PGA Championship public betting figures according to BetMGM‘s latest report, with 8.4% of the total tickets favouring the 29-year-old.

Joint-favorite Scottie Scheffler endured somewhat of a career anomaly at Southern Hills in last year’s edition, but the Players champion has all the leading claims to put things right here.

Taking his cut last year out of the equation, he has a top five and top 10 finish in his other two appearances, but his staggering consistency so far in 2023 – tied 12th or better in his last 12 starts – means he currently tops the public betting for total handle.

Elsewhere, popular names include 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth, who is currently priced at +3500, and who will be aiming to finally complete a career grand slam by putting an end to his major drought.

So too will Rory McIlroy, who has failed to lift a major trophy since his PGA Championship win in 2014, although his recent stuttering form, including missing the cut at the Masters where he was heavily fancied, has seen his price drift to +1200.

Two-time winner Brooks Koepka has proven to be a popular choice among bettors with the third-highest ticket volume of any of the field, while last year’s champions Justin Thomas will also be vying to add a third PGA Championship to his cabinet – he has 3.1% of the public backing in terms of tickets.

Golfer Odds Tickets Handle Jon Rahm 750 8.4% 7.2% Scottie Scheffler 750 7.5% 9.6% Rory McIlroy 1200 5.6% 6.5% Brooks Koepka 2000 5.9% 6.3% Xander Schauffele 2000 3.4% 2.8% Patrick Cantlay 2000 2.8% 2.5% Justin Thomas 2200 3.1% 2.9% Tony Finau 2500 4.1% 4.2% Dustin Johnson 2500 2.8% 7.3% Jason Day 2800 3.0% 3.1% Cameron Smith 2800 2.9% 3.5% Cameron Young 3000 5.5% 7.3% Viktor Hovland 3000 2.2% 2.9% Sungjae Im 3000 1.3% 1.3% Collin Morikawa 3300 3.1% 3.0% Max Homa 3300 3.1% 2.3% Matt Fitzpatrick 3300 2.0% 1.5% Jordan Spieth 3500 4.9% 5.0% Tyrrell Hatton 4000 1.5% 0.8% Sam Burns 4000 1.3% 1.1%

Odds correct as of Tuesday 16th May

