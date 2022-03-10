Countries
Norwich vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Norwich vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Updated

10 mins ago

on

Kai Havertz

Chelsea, reeling from the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich, will attempt to further consolidate their position in third place later, when they head to East Anglia and take on rock-bottom Norwich. See how you can stream Norwich vs Chelsea live by checking out the below page.

How to watch Norwich vs Chelsea live stream for free

  1. Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and follow the Norwich vs Chelsea live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Norwich vs Chelsea preview

The huge story going into this match is the sanctions that have been placed on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, which has thrown the club into chaos. From a footballing perspective, Thomas Tuchel will hope that outside influences won’t knock his team out of their stride and that they can claim an expected three points at Carrow Road.

Chelsea come into the match having won their last four Premier League fixtures. What’s more, during that period they’ve won the World Club Cup, taken a big step towards qualification in the Champions League, progressed in the FA Cup, and lost the Carabao Cup final. Their last match was a 4-0 thrashing of Burnley away from home, and the travelling fans will be expecting a similarly dominant performance against Burnley tonight.

Should Chelsea win, which the bookies strongly expect them to do, they’ll open up an eight point gap between them and fourth-placed Arsenal. They’ll also move to be seven points behind second-placed Liverpool, although all but the most optimistic of fans has now given up finishing any higher than third.

Norwich come into this match on a miserable run of form. They’ve lost their last four Premier League games, plus they were recently eliminated from the FA Cup by Liverpool. They’ve scored three goals in their last five Premier League games, and have conceded 13 times. Tonight is certainly going to be a tough challenge, and many Norwich supporters will have already written off this match and started looking ahead to the Leeds match on Sunday.

Should Norwich do the improbable and win, they’ll move off the bottom of the table and find themselves in 19th place instead, one point ahead of Watford. They’ll also only be two points from Everton in 17th, giving them hope of escaping relegation.

Norwich vs Chelsea team news

Norwich team news

Norwich will be without Billy Gilmour for the visit of Chelsea, as he’s not permitted to face his parent club. It’s also probable that several players who started the loss to Brentford, including Sam Byram and Ben Gibson, will be benched for this evening’s fixture.

Ozan Kabak could well make his return from injury this evening, although Dean Smith might be cautious and only start the Turkish international on the bench. If so, Christoph Zimmermann will probably feature.

There could also be a start for Jonathan Rowe, who came through the Norwich academy and impressed in the recent FA Cup loss to Liverpool.

Norwich predicted line-up

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Zimmermann, Williams; Lees-Melou, Rupp; Sargent, Dowell, Rowe; Pukki

Chelsea team news

Cesar Azpilicueta will probably miss tonight’s match, although he has returned to training after injury. Marcos Alonso might also miss out, as he is recovering from Covid. Reece James is definitely out with a muscle injury.

Tuchel might take the opportunity to rotate his squad in this match, and could drop Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kanté and Kai Havertz to the bench. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku and Andreas Christensen could all come into the starting line-up.

Chelsea predicted lineup

Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Jorginho, Saul; Mount, Pulisic; Lukaku

