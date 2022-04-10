Norwich vs Burnley Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Burnley will be looking to build on their massive win over Everton with a positive result against Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.
Norwich vs Burnley Odds
Norwich vs Burnley Predictions
The visitors are currently 18th in the league table and they will be desperate to get out of the relegation zone with a win here.
Burnley produced a spectacular performance against Everton last time out and they will fancy their chances of getting something out of Sunday’s contest as well.
Meanwhile, Norwich are at the bottom of the Premier League table having lost five of the last six Premier League matches.
The home side are going through a disastrous spell and they have failed to win 18 of their last 20 home matches in the Premier League.
Burnley have done better than Norwich in comparison and the away side are unbeaten in four of the last six meetings against the Canaries.
Norwich vs Burnley prediction: Norwich 1-2 Burnley @ 17/2 with Bet Storm
Norwich vs Burnley Betting Tips
This is a massive game in the relegation battle and both teams will be desperate to pick up all three points here.
Norwich and Burnley are likely to take an attacking approach and an open game is expected with a fair few chances for either side.
Burnley have conceded at least twice in each of their last five Premier League matches and Norwich have conceded at least three goals in the last three home matches in the Premier League.
A high scoring game is definitely on the cards this Sunday.
Norwich vs Burnley betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 10/11 with Bet Storm
How to Watch Norwich vs Burnley Live Stream
You can watch the Norwich vs Burnley game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV, or BBC.
When is Norwich vs Burnley?
The Premier League clash between Norwich vs Burnley will be played on the 10th of April at Carrow Road.
What time does Norwich vs Burnley Kick-Off?
The Premier League clash between Norwich vs Burnley kicks off at 14:00 pm BST.
Norwich vs Burnley Team News and Predicted Line-Ups
Norwich Team News
Norwich will be without the services of Adam Idah, Ozan Kabak, Josh Sergeant and Andrew Omobamidele because of injuries.
Norwich Predicted Starting Line-Up
Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Normann, Lees-Melou; McLean; Pukki, Rashica
Burnley Team News
Meanwhile, Burnley or without Johan Gudmundsson, Erik Pieters and Ben Mee because of injuries.
Burnley Predicted Starting Line-Up
Pope; Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez
